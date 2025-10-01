October Horoscope: Libra Season Boosts Balance

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

With the sun moving through Libra (the sign of harmony, balance, and reflection) this month, relationships and balance in our lives is strong. We are more thoughtful as we are prioritizing our sense of self-care and personal safety. We will all be more compassionate, especially by midmonth. Although the sun starts the month in Libra, it enters Scorpio on the 22nd. Mercury exits Libra and coasts into Scorpio on the 6th and Sagittarius on the 29th. Our ideas are flowing. Venus begins in Virgo, but soon enters Libra, her home sign, on the 13th. We are shy in Virgo but more outgoing in Libra. Mars travels through Scorpio, his home sign, all month. We keep our guard up with Mars. Good days this month are the 8th, 14th, 25th, 29th, and 30th. Extra-busy days when we need to pay more attention are the 1st, 4th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 13th, 17th, 19th, 23rd and the 24th.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As you start the month, relationships are the main topic for you. You are rethinking your past actions and choices. This can be a time when you may feel that you are “stuck” and can’t move forward either way. Some of this remains strong through March of 2026. You remain open to others’ points of view, but you are listening closely to understand their core motives despite their outward appearances. You are also reviewing your current career path and rethinking that as well! There are changing conditions with friends and business associates. This can be a very good time to network and increase your connections with people who share your views. In the latter part of the month, you are paying more attention to people’s actions and attitudes. You see through to the truth much easier.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

You are continuing to make changes in your life relating to your career, where you live, your partnerships, and yourself! As the month begins, you are more aware of your working conditions, as well as your relationships with fellow workers. You are wanting to improve and detoxify your workspace. This can be a very good time to update your home office, as well. For some, this can be a time to start your own thing, and for others it may be a time to cut back or even retire. You are tired of the old ways of doing things, and you need some new motivation and interest. In the latter part of the month, you are much more direct with others, especially those with whom you have an established relationship. This can be a good time to renew your bonds or choose to travel a different path.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

With Uranus (the planet of freedom of choice) in your sign, you are looking for things that really interest you. Uranus often pushes back against tradition and obligation, and this is impacting you in all areas of life—self, home, relationships, and career. It’s easy to feel bored and trapped with Uranus, which gives you the motivation to change. This month, you are looking to be more personally creative, have more fun, and enjoy the company of your children. This can also be a good time to take what you enjoy doing and making that your business! In the latter part of the month, you are paying more attention to your health, speaking up, and improving your work conditions. You may feel more pressured, as you may experience a time restraint to get your work completed. Relationships will be an important topic in November.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Home, family, and emotional and financial security are highlighted this month for you. This is an important time to spend with family. This is a great time for family reunions, creating your own family, and making your home a more peaceful place. Some of you may be remodeling or even relocating. Emotional harmony and balance is what you are expecting. This can be a very good time for upgrading your education, expanding your communication outlets (via social media or podcasting), and writing a book. In the latter half of the month, you are more creative. You will want to make an investment of time and money into something you really enjoy. This could also be an alternative career path for the future. This is a year of opportunities, so don’t miss them!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Overall, you are continuing to revise all parts of your life. This will impact family, career, and relationships. You may be clearing out things and detoxing yourself. Relationships may take on more importance and may help you see yourself more clearly. You are paying more attention to your daily life, how things affect your direction, and expressing your views more and more. Although you always try to be nice and polite, you are still wanting to get your message across. You are not as patient with your comments as you have been. Getting your finances in order is also important, and you may be looking for ways to cut back or get rid of unnecessary expenses. At home, you are doing some repairs or cleanup. There could be troubles in the family, but you will continue to address that through the end of the month until it is solved.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

You Virgo folk are also reviewing your life choices, from career to where you live and who you are partnering with. This may make some of you start your own business, change your partnerships, and even relocate. This is a restless time for Virgos, and you may have extra mental activity that keeps you from resting as well as you usually do. Finances are a primary concern this month. This is a better time for investments, obtaining a loan, increasing your resource base, giving yourself more credit for the work you do, and setting up a budget. You don’t mind spending the money, but it must be a long-term investment. Relationships are better this month, as people are more open to you. This is a better time to market yourself and your skills. You have been more direct in your communications, and that will continue through the middle of next month. If they don’t get it, you are ready to do it yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

This is your yearly personal cycle, your birthday month—always a time of review and looking at new goals for the next year. This is the month to make yourself the most important person in your life. Health and work routines are important topics this month. You have been working to make your workplace more comfortable and more peaceful. A home-office situation is better for you now than it had been before. This is also a great month to start any kind of health or exercise plan. In partnerships, you are more open to talk about making things smoother—business or personal. In the latter part of the month, finances take the spotlight. Your impulse spending is still strong. You may be reviewing your investments or exploring ways to make more money and cut back on expenses. You are also more aware of people’s motives in the latter part of the month. Make sure you have a place where you can retreat!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is an interesting month of diverse energies. On your yearly cycle, this is normally a time of rest and retreat, stepping back and having some personal time for yourself. However, Mars, the ruler of Scorpio, is traveling through your sign. Mars is the planet of action, so you may be trying to do two different things at the same time. Certainly the focus of the month is you, so it’s a great time to focus on your needs and allow others to take care of themselves. You may have times when you can push ahead and other times when you must retreat. You are more in touch with the spirit world this month. This can be better for soul work, past-life regression, and considering what the universe wants from you. Make sure you have time for your own creativity and sense of play!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

In the first part of the month, you are more social, connecting with friends and colleagues and helping your community to improve. Home and family issues have resurfaced again. You may need to be looking at downsizing, relocating, or finding something that fits your needs. You may feel that you are in a push/pull time of uncertainty. This energy will be around until March of 2026. You will have more clarity after the end of November. Relationships are flowing more this month. This is a great time to advertise your services, explore a raise or promotion. The latter part of the month is the time for some rest and relaxation. This is a better time for self-care and enjoying some down time. In the beginning of November, you will get a big boost of energy to get you moving!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This has been a time of indecision for you. You can clearly see what needs to be done, but you can’t seem to get yourself in gear to make it happen. And this is impacting all the important areas of your life such as career, relationships, and where you live. Career activities, in particular, are highlighted this month. This is a time for you to take a leadership role in some of your activities. You may also be looking to change career directions, start something on your own, or cut back and focus on things you really enjoy. In the latter part of the month, you are more active with your friends, colleagues, and business organizations. This can be a very stimulating experience that opens you up to new ideas and perspectives. Relationships continue to improve, although you are somewhat undecided about where it is going. You will be clearer at the end of the year.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

As with many of the other fixed signs—Leo, Taurus, and Scorpio—you are going through a time when you are looking at career, relationships, and home and wondering which area you are going to clean up first. From now until December, you are making progress in these areas. Your tolerance for difficult relationships is over. If you aren’t happy, you are considering taking action. You are in a more philosophical mood as the month begins, and you are just looking at the bigger picture and assessing. In the latter part of the month, you are more direct and determined. You will want to take a leadership role at work. Your tolerance and patience is very low, and you are ready to let others know about it. This is more of a social time for you that is better for travel, international business, and promoting your services. It is also a better time for exercise to burn off some of this extra energy so you can sleep better!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

As this month begins, you are back into your indecisiveness, pondering the best action that you might take. There are the long-term plans you are considering. This can affect your career, your relationship, and your personal boundaries. In the first part of the month, you are exploring the deeper side of commitment, trust, and safety in relationships. This is also a good month to get a handle on your finances, investments, and debts. In the latter part of the month, you are ready for a break. This is a better time for travel, continuing education, and working with an international business. At the end of the month and in early November, you get a big boost of energy and will be connecting with people from your past during that time. You are ready to act, and your tolerance is low!

For more info, visit lillyroddyshow.com.