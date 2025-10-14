Celebrate Houston’s LGBTQ Stars! Gayest & Greatest Awards, Oct. 23 — Benefiting OutSmart Foundation
Celebrating Houston’s LGBTQ Excellence
Don’t miss the glitz and glam of our annual awards party at South Beach, where you can mingle with winners and finalists, enjoy live performances, and help raise funds for the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media.
Thursday, October 23
5:30—9:30PM
South Beach Houston
810 Pacific St, Houston, TX 77006
Get tickets here!
Early Bird General Admission Tickets: $15.00
Save $5 off your Gayest & Greatest 2025 general admission tickets purchased by Oct. 18, 2025.
Early Bird Ticket not available with any upgrade bundle or sponsorship package.
General Admission: $20.00
One admission ticket required per person for event entry.
Presented by:
Bites and Cocktails!
Merch and Swag Giveaways!
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the OutSmart Foundation, supporting LGBTQ news and media initiatives.
Please note, the Gayest and Greatest Reader’s Choice Awards Celebration is exclusively for those aged 18 and above, ensuring a mature and enjoyable experience for all attendees.
Don’t miss our October 2025 issue featuring this year’s winners and finalists!
For more advertising opportunities, visit our link, contact your ad representative at 713.520.7237, or email marketing@outsmartmagazine.com.