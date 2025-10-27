Outsmart Magazine Gayest and Greatest 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards – Part I

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Hundreds of guests filled South Beach Houston for OutSmart magazine’s 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Awards celebration, honoring the people, organizations, and businesses that make Houston’s LGBTQ community shine.

The evening opened with a performance by Pride Chorus Houston, winner of Best Community Performing Arts Organization and Best LGBTQ Community Performing Arts Group at GG2025, setting a confident tone for the night. The chorus performed “¡Fiesta!” — a mashup of songs by Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, and Selena.

Later, the Houston Pride Band delivered a set of queer anthems that enchanted the audience and highlighted the strength of Houston’s LGBTQ musical community.

The night’s soundtrack was curated by DJ Atreyu Frausto, the house DJ for both South Beach Houston and JR’s, who kept the energy high between performances and presentations.

The program was hosted by Ernie Manouse, the 11-time Emmy Award winner, 22-time Gayest & Greatest Award recipient, and OutSmart cover star and cohost of Houston Public Media’s Hello Houston. With his trademark warmth and humor, Manouse guided the evening’s festivities with ease, celebrating a year of local achievement and community spirit. Houston Public Media was also voted 2025 Gayest & Greatest Award winner as Favorite Media Ally.

This year’s Gayest & Greatest Awards drew remarkable participation from OutSmart readers—more than 100,000 votes were cast for over 2,500 nominees, representing extraordinary local individuals, organizations, and businesses. The winners rose to the top thanks to the enthusiastic support of Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Floral arrangements and the vibrant photo wall were created by Javier Jimenez of The Golden Leaf, providing a stunning backdrop for the celebration.

Guests enjoyed welcome bites from Postino Montrose, a savory taco bar from Churrascos, sweet treats from The Dessert Gallery Bakery and Cafe. Guests also enjoyed colorful candy assortments from Sour Strips, adding a fun and playful touch to the festivities.

The evening’s signature cocktails were created by mixologists Brian Duhon (Favorite Male Bartender) of South Beach, Chanel Chowdhury (Favorite Female Bartender) of Pearl Bar, and Joshua Chipley (Favorite Nonbinary Bartender) of JR’s—who crafted mocktails—each adding their own creative flair to the night’s offerings.

Event production was handled by GTX Productions, whose coordination brought every detail together seamlessly.

Additional entertainment featured standout performances by Barry Mii Dandy (Best Drag King) and the drag mothers Queen Persephone (Favorite Drag Show Host/Emcee, Best Nonbinary LGBTQ Business Person, and Favorite Drag Queen) and Delulu (Best New Drag Queen), whose charisma and artistry kept the audience cheering.

OutSmart’s Aaron Rublein presented the Unicorn Trophies to event sponsors Bayou City Smiles, Premier Wireless, Legacy Community Health, and South Beach Houston, recognizing their partnership and ongoing support for Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Proceeds from ticket sales, raffles, and event merchandise—including the clack fans used in a lively heads-or-tails game—benefited the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News & Media, a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization that helps sustain local queer journalism and storytelling.

As the night ended, guests took a moment to chat and unwind, exchanging thoughts about the performances and the welcoming atmosphere.The 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Awards captured what makes Houston’s LGBTQ community remarkable: creativity, generosity, and the enduring pride that keeps it all shining brightly.

Photos by Dalton DeHart and crew

For the full list of 2025 winners and finalists of OutSmart Magazine’s 28th Annual Gayest & Greatest Awards, please visit here.