Outsmart Magazine Gayest and Greatest 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards – Part III

At OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest Awards celebration, Houston’s LGBTQ community and allies turned out in style—showcasing the strength, unity, and diversity that define this long-standing tradition. Among the many guests were leaders from the city’s health and wellness community, whose work continues to uplift and support LGBTQ Houstonians.

This year marks the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards, a signature OutSmart tradition honoring the people, organizations, and businesses that exemplify excellence and advocacy across Houston’s LGBTQ community and beyond. For nearly three decades, readers have voted to recognize those whose dedication strengthens the city through leadership, service, and visibility.

Guests from Houston’s health and wellness fields included Dr. Gordon Crofoot; Dr. Paul Lovero of Montrose Eye Care; Dr. Patrick McNamara of the Skin Renewal Center; and Drs. Sam Carrell and Austin Faulk of Montrose DDS. Representatives from Legacy Community Health Services and Bayou City Smiles also joined the celebration, along with community organizations including Pride Houston 365, Space City FC, and Out at the Rodeo, among many others.

Together, their presence reflected the deep community partnerships that make Houston’s LGBTQ scene so dynamic. From healthcare providers to grassroots advocates, every guest helped make this year’s Gayest & Greatest Awards celebration a joyful reminder of connection, pride, and progress.

For the full list of 2025 winners and finalists of OutSmart Magazine’s 28th Annual Gayest & Greatest Awards, please visit here.