Families with Pride Festival Returns to Discovery Green October 18

The fourth annual Families with Pride celebration will take at Discovery Green on Saturday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., welcoming LGBTQ families and allies for a morning filled with fun, connection, and community spirit.

Created by Council Member Abbie Kamin in partnership with the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, and Discovery Green, the free festival offers a safe and affirming space where families of all kinds can come together in the heart of downtown Houston.

“This is all about Houston families—ensuring everyone feels welcomed, celebrated, and respected for who they are,” said Council Member Kamin. “I proudly stand with our LGBTQIA+ families, and I am grateful to all of our partners, including the Chamber and Discovery Green, sponsors, and law enforcement for making Families with Pride one of the most highly anticipated kid-friendly events in our city.”

Tammi Wallace, Co-Founder, President & CEO of the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, echoed that sentiment, saying, “This annual event is a powerful statement that every family deserves to be visible, valued, and embraced, and we’re deeply grateful to Council Member Abbie Kamin for her leadership and partnership in making it possible.”

This year’s festival promises plenty of excitement for every age group. Families can look forward to a kids costume party with prizes from Michael’s Cookie Jar, the ever-popular Proud Puppy Paw-ty and costume contest at 11 a.m., and Pride Storytime beginning at 9:30 a.m. Entertainment will include performances by the Pride Band, as well as roaming magicians, bubble and balloon artists, jugglers, stilt walkers, face painters, and a live DJ to keep the energy high throughout the morning.

Beyond the entertainment, Discovery Green’s playgrounds and water features will be open for play, and community partner booths will offer interactive activities and resources. Highlights include live animals and reptiles with Hi Red Bird, free plant giveaways from the Houston Parks Department, and outreach tables hosted by The Montrose Center, Equality Texas, Legacy Community Health, Grace Place, Tony’s Place, Out for Education, and the Banner Project’s “History of Pride” collaboration with the University of Houston and Rice University. Local food trucks and vendors will provide refreshments, while families can capture memories at picture-perfect photo spots, from giant LOVE and HOU letters to a rainbow balloon arch and an oversized puppy installation.

The Families with Pride festival is made possible through generous support from sponsors including NRG, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, IKE Smart City, Cigna, Coca-Cola, Comcast, United Airlines, and CenterPoint Energy. OutSmart magazine is proud to serve as the event’s media sponsor.

What: Families with Pride

When: Saturday, October 18, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

Info: bit.ly/FWP2025