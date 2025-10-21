Families with Pride 2025 at Discovery Green

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Families in all their beautiful diversity gathered at Discovery Green in downtown Houston for the 2025 edition of Families with Pride, a celebration of love, inclusion, and community. Hosted by Houston City Council member Abbie Kamin in partnership with the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, the event welcomed attendees of all ages for a morning of connection and support.

The gathering offered family-friendly activities and a strong show of unity from elected officials, community leaders, and law enforcement representatives. From a kids’ costume contest to the Proud Puppy Pawty and pride story time, the park was filled with moments that reflected the heart of Houston’s LGBTQ community and its allies.

Families with Pride highlighted the many ways family is defined—and the importance of making public spaces inclusive for everyone. In a time when LGBTQ families face increasing scrutiny and legislative threats, the event served as a reminder that visibility, support, and joy are acts of resistance and resilience.

Scroll through the gallery to see how families, advocates, and leaders came together in celebration of community and the beautiful diversity that defines it.