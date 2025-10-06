Justice With Heart: Eric Kirkpatrick Named Favorite Personal Injury Attorney

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Best Male Personal Injury Attorney

Eric Kirkpatrick, 49, has received this year’s Favorite Male Personal Injury Attorney award, a recognition of his expertise and dedication to advocating for his clients. Throughout his career, Kirkpatrick has become a dependable advocate for individuals affected by car accidents, truck crashes, and workplace injuries, driven by his mission to help people recover from life’s unexpected hardships. “People reach out to us when they’re hurt,” he says. “We do everything we can to help them get back on their feet.”

Kirkpatrick’s legal perspective is informed by experience on both sides of the courtroom. For a decade, he defended insurance companies and their clients but found the work increasingly unsatisfying, noting that insurers often treated claimants coldly. “People were just seen as another claim, not as individuals with real lives that had been disrupted,” he recalls. Realizing he was “on the wrong side of justice,” Kirkpatrick decided to represent individuals instead of corporations.

Empathy is central to Kirkpatrick’s practice, and he understands the hardships that clients face after an injury. “When someone is injured on the job due to someone else’s negligence, it’s not just an injury. They often lose their job, their health insurance, and their lives can fall apart.” Coming from a working-class family—his father a police officer and his mother a Walmart employee—Kirkpatrick relates personally to his clients’ struggles.

In 2014, he opened his own practice to help individuals stand up to powerful insurance companies. “I’d rather represent the person who was injured and needs someone to fight for them,” he says. His goal is to level the playing field and secure the compensation his clients need for recovery and justice.

Kirkpatrick’s commitment to his clients goes beyond legal victories; he believes in building genuine relationships. He visits clients’ homes and meets their families, making sure they feel seen as people, not just cases. “By the time a case is over, my clients feel like family. I keep in touch—even texting them on their birthdays,” he shares.

At his firm, the environment is personal and collaborative. “When you come to me, I’ll sit down with you to review your case and introduce you to the team who will be collaborating with you,” he explains. This supportive approach helps clients feel comfortable and empowered during challenging times.

As an openly gay man, Kirkpatrick is particularly attentive to the unique needs of LGBTQ clients. Many seek out his firm for its respectful and understanding atmosphere. “We deal with sensitive issues, including medical records and privacy concerns. Some clients may be HIV-positive or not want their sexual orientation disclosed. I make sure to protect their privacy and keep such information out of cases whenever possible. It’s important that every client feels safe and respected.”

Kirkpatrick’s advocacy extends beyond his own practice. He has been active in the Stonewall Law Association of Greater Houston since 2014, is a member of the Houston Bar Association, and serves on the board of the LGBT Caucus of the American Association for Justice. He also serves as a board member for both the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the Houston Trial Lawyers Association, demonstrating ongoing leadership and commitment to the legal community.

Family is central to Kirkpatrick’s life and work. His husband, Mitch, is a paralegal who manages the office, and their Maltipoo, Sadie, brings comfort to both staff and clients.

Looking back, Kirkpatrick is grateful for a career that allows him to make a difference. “I love what I do, and I’m thankful that I have the freedom to choose the cases I take on,” he reflects.

“Making a positive difference in people’s lives is what drives me. Every case is a new opportunity to learn new facts, solve legal puzzles, and stand up for people who need someone in their corner. Through compassion and expertise, Eric Kirkpatrick continues to make a meaningful impact—one client and one case at a time.

For more info, visit kirkpatricklaw.com