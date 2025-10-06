Delulu Reigns as Houston’s Best New Drag Queen

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Best New Drag Queen



In Houston’s drag scene, a new star is shining brighter than ever: Delulu, winner of OutSmart magazine’s Gayest & Greatest 2025 Best New Drag Queen. With pronouns shifting playfully between she/her/they in drag and they/him/she out of drag, Delulu embodies a fluidity and freedom that’s at the heart of queer artistry. Born and raised in Southwest Houston before settling in Channelview, they’ve always been rooted in the city’s vibrant culture—and now they’re helping redefine it.

Delulu’s story begins in the sixth grade, when a dance teacher introduced the class to Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation. That performance unlocked something powerful. “It pushed me to perform,” Delulu recalls. Around the same time, America’s Next Top Model and Face Off sparked a love for makeup and femininity. But the true lightning strike came at 13, when RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 aired. “It was my first time ever seeing drag. I immediately clung to all things queer.”

As a teenager, Delulu boldly wore full faces of makeup to school—sometimes applying it on the bus and then wiping it off before going home. By 18, they were venturing into Montrose, sharpening their craft, and soaking in Houston’s local drag energy.

But fear and self-doubt delayed their drag debut. “I kept putting it off, thinking I was running out of time,” Delulu admits. The turning point came with a Lady Gaga–themed show, where audience votes secured Delulu’s spot. Nerves aside, that first performance was unforgettable. “I basically did seven laps around the venue. By the end of the night, my ankles couldn’t hold me up. It was the best fever dream ever.”

The drag name itself comes from the word delusion—a cheeky reminder to create your own reality. “Do what you want. Be delusional. Have fun!”

And playfulness does indeed define Delulu’s drag. Whether dancing, lip-syncing, or delivering comedic beats, her goal is connection. “When you come to a Delulu show, you’re going to get a bit of comedy, a bit of dance, and a whole lot of fun and emotion.” The inspiration comes quickly; when an idea for a mix strikes, she makes it right away. “I always listen to a song and really try to feel the emotion, then connect that feeling to the crowd.”

Drag may be an art form of individuality, but Delulu emphasizes that her journey is a community effort. “It takes a village, and my village was there for me,” she says. Her debut night felt like a dream, not only because of the stage but also because of the overwhelming love from friends and chosen family. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.”

Some performances stand out for their unexpected twists—like the time a revealing costume snagged on a lace bodysuit, leaving Delulu exposed in nude stretch fabric. “I truly felt naked,” she laughs. More importantly, she embraced growth through Persephone’s Game of Drag Season 4. “I knew I wasn’t going to win because I didn’t know myself enough. But I wanted to make an impact, and I did.” That experience even gave her the confidence to host her own show.

Delulu’s aspirations remain as bold as her performances. She hopes to sharpen her dance skills, expand her creative horizons, and continue hosting and performing across Houston. She dreams of projects that spotlight others, too. And if she could choose one legendary collaborator, it would be Joan Rivers. “I would have loved to hear everything she had to say about this lifetime.”

For now, winning Best New Drag Queen serves as a powerful affirmation. “For the first time, I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Delulu says. Her guiding mantra comes straight from her dream collaborator: “Life is tough, darling. Life is hard, so we’d better laugh at everything. Otherwise, we’re going down the tube.”

With that spirit, Delulu isn’t just living her drag dreams—she’s making Houston laugh, dance, and believe in the beauty of a little delusion.

Follow Delulu on Instagram @ladivadelulu.