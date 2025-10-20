UH LGBTQ Alumni Network – Coming Out Monologues

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Network hosted a fundraiser at Los Robles Bar & Grill to support their scholarship grant program. The event took place on National Coming Out Day, and featured Coming Out Monologues and Stories, a special program in which actors present monologues based on diary-like submissions from members of Houston’s LGBTQ community.

2025 Gayest & Greatest honoree Gianna Christina Ramirez was the emcee for the evening, and actors Jennifer Correa, Alejandro Alvarado, Holly Harris, and Christopher Krause performed the monologues.

The purpose of the University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Network is to help encourage connections among UH alumni and to offer opportunities and support to current LGBTQ students.