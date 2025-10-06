Chanel Chowdhury Shakes Things Up at Pearl Bar

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Favorite Female Bartender

Chanel Chowdhury never expected bartending to become her passion. Years ago, she was just a server at a sports bar, not yet knowing that bartending would soon change her life.

“Eventually, I was trained to bartend,” she says. “I immediately fell in love with it. It made me more social, and I loved getting to discover all kinds of fun cocktails I could make. I’m very passionate about helping people find their new go-to drink.”

But it wasn’t just the drinks. It was the people, the connections, the way she came out of her shell one shot at a time. That journey led her to Pearl Bar, one of the last remaining lesbian bars in Texas.

“Even before I worked here, Pearl was a safe space for me,” she says.

Chowdhury was recently crowned Favorite Female Bartender in OutSmart’s 2025 Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards. She explains that the award couldn’t have happened without the support of her team at Pearl.

“I’m so grateful for this award,” she says. “And shoutout to the best boss, Julie Mabry, for creating such a welcoming space. This is honestly such an amazing validation. It really healed that inner queer child inside of me. Young Chanel would be so proud. I am so unapologetically queer, and I’m so grateful for this award!”

At Pearl, Chowdhury has become part of the bar’s heartbeat, helping to keep its legacy alive while pouring shots and shaking drinks. “We deserve more lesbian bars in the US,” she says, “but I’m so grateful Pearl is surviving and thriving.”

Chowdhury’s passion for community is just as strong as her love for mixology. On Wednesday nights, the bar comes alive with drag-king shows, a personal favorite of hers. The themes change weekly—from nostalgic ’90s nights to spooky horror themes—and Chowdhury curates themed drink menus to match.

“It’s such a blast,” she says. “We put on a hell of a show every Wednesday!”

Then on Thursdays? A whole different kind of magic.

“Julie, our amazing owner, makes a hell of a steak for Steak Night,” Chowdhury says. “And then there’s free drag bingo and, yes, dildo races. It’s wild. You’ve gotta come see it for yourself!”

But it’s not all laughs, games, and cocktails. For Chowdhury, bartending is also about connection. One night, she met a fellow “desi” (South Asian) lesbian at the bar. “We started chatting about life and what it was like growing up lesbian and Muslim,” she says. “I told her it had been years since I’d had a homemade Bengali or Indian meal.”

A few weeks later, that same woman brought her a plate of home-cooked food. “It was such a sweet moment, and it was delicious,” Chowdhury says.

Outside the bar, Chowdhury is just as vibrant. Her house regularly hosts intense board game nights with friends who take competition as seriously as she does. “We can go for hours,” she says.

She also loves reading, true-crime shows, anything a little spooky, and camping. “I keep a tent in my trunk at all times, just in case!” she says. Clearly the kind of person who is always ready for adventure.

Chowdhury’s love for her community doesn’t stop at the bar. She actively supports organizations like The Trevor Project, Tony’s Place, The Montrose Center, and DeQH (Desi Queer Helpline).

As for the future? Chowdhury says she will continue being unapologetically herself and helping keep the spirit of Pearl alive.

“Long live Pearl Bar,” she concludes. “And here’s to hoping for more lesbian bars to open across Texas and the US. If you haven’t been to Pearl yet, come by. We’ll make you feel right at home.”

