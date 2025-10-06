Brian Klosterboer: Fighting for Queer Rights in the Lone Star State

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

• Best Human Rights Attorney

• Most Prominent Male LGBTQ Activist

Brian Klosterboer does his research. And not just the nuances of the law—he digs deep into Texas’ LGBTQ history, learning about the trans rights activists and queer leaders who came before. Their stories put into perspective what his organization is trying to protect.

Before even mentioning his own work, Klosterboer will talk about the work of Phyllis Frye, the Texas judge who is the “grandmother” of the trans rights movement, or Anandrea Molina, who founded the Organización Latina Trans in Texas. And as senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, what he does each day is incredibly important in defending the rights of LGBTQ Texans in the court system.

Klosterboer has served as lead counsel on a number of high-profile cases for the ACLU, such as fighting a state bill that aimed to ban drag performances or a school district that attempted to enforce a dress code policy based on gender stereotypes.

Klosterboer joined the ACLU in 2018, and says the threats to LGBTQ rights from state politicians have only increased.

“This is a particularly tough time,” he says, “but we need to learn from our LGBTQ+ elders and especially our trans elders who have persevered through difficult times before, recognizing that tough times are nothing new and we will remain resilient.”

That perseverance continues. In 2025, lawmakers in the Texas Legislature brought up more than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills, eight of which were successful. The ACLU sued to block key parts of Senate Bill 12, which went into effect this summer and bans school clubs like gay-straight alliances and discourages conversations about sexual orientation in the classroom, among other restrictions. Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the state’s public bathroom bill, aimed at trans and intersex people.

Klosterboer leans on his legal expertise not just in court, but also in sharing information with the public so they know their rights when it comes to new and discriminatory legislation. The bathroom bill, for instance, can penalize state and local government entities and buildings, but can’t bring criminal penalties or fines on the individuals using such facilities, Klosterboer says.

While recent news reports indicate a troubling trend of politicians chipping away at LGBTQ rights, especially toward young people, Klosterboer aims to help the community share accurate information.

“We’re kind of in a doom cycle,” he says. “It’s important to be careful that we aren’t jumping to make things worse or spreading misinformation. It could get to a point where things get worse, but we’re working to stop that and focus on building a better future.”

Klosterboer wants the community to celebrate the rights we have. And to emphasize that point, he has his own celebration in store: an upcoming wedding with his partner. At the moment, he’s seeking out queer-owned vendors and businesses for their big day.

Outside of the ACLU, Klosterboer teaches civil-rights litigation as an adjunct law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston. He also helped found the Houston chapter of the National Lawyers Guild of Houston, which is known for defending protesters and observing and documenting police action during protests.

The Round Rock native and Harvard Law graduate came to Houston around 2016 to work as a law clerk for former federal judge Vanessa D. Gilmore. During that time, his interest in local LGBTQ history grew. He met Houston’s resident LGBTQ historian and radio host JD Doyle, as well as photojournalist and OutSmart photographer Dalton DeHart, who helped him uncover more about the rich history of Houston’s queer community.

And today, that history provides context for the work Klosterboer does each day at the ACLU of Texas. “I’m incredibly honored and very grateful to receive these OutSmart awards,” Klosterboer says. “I’m also very grateful to be in Houston. We have such a vibrant community here, and so many people who fight for human rights.”