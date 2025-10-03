Mooo-ve Over: Beau Vine Is Houston’s Best New Drag King

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Best New Drag King



It’s that age old question: Where’s the beef? It turns out, it is right here in Houston with entertainer Beau Vine. Mooo-ve over, because this king is trotting up the ranks with more fanfare than a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo trail ride. He was named OutSmart magazine’s “Best New Drag King” this year and for good reason. He’s sexy and domineering…in fact, he’ll seduce you so well that you can’t keep your calves together. Find out more about this prize winner below.

Pronouns?

He/Him.

Inner Avatar?

A chill cow.

Hometown?

Houston or Conroe.

Drag birthday?

November 6, 2024.

Story behind the stage name?

Beef is my favorite protein, and cows are my favorite animal, so I wanted to play into that part. Sir Loin was taken, so I had to figure something out.

What got you interested in drag?

A local competition, S.L.U.T.S., run by Iris Seymour. I was just an observer/supporter when one of my friends was a competitor and watching. It looked like something I’d want to do.

Describe your performing persona.

Not too different from myself: goofy, playful, a bit dense and decently energetic, and one could say bull-headed.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

It was at the Butterball a couple months ago. I made top three and didn’t know my words, but neither did the other two, so now there’s a disclaimer for every top three every month.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

To blow up, then act like I don’t know anybody! But actually, to be able to perform and put forth myself in a way I’m proud of. Like I want to do big things, but I want to be happy with what I’m putting out consistently.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

To be absolutely real, I think it’s cringe. Targeting such a small group of people for no reason is stupid, and I think lawmakers should really put their focus towards something worthwhile for their constituents like healthcare, food, and natural disasters.

What are your favorite hangout spots?

My house, Ripcord, and various parks.

Share about your drag family?

My drag father is Juecee and mother is Mari Jane. They’re really cool people. Definitely check them out.

Describe your aesthetic.

Part ’70s rocker, part cow, part cowboy. It varies for sure.

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

Usually a hat of some kind, but also a small silver chain my best friend gave me in 2021. I don’t go a single day without it.

#TeamCountry or #TeamRockNRoll?

This one is really hard because I love both genres, but I would have to go with rock because I listen to it more often.

What advice would you share with your younger self?

Keep on doing what you’re doing, little dude. You’ll figure it out.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

Probably that I used to be a mime, doesn’t come up too often.

Marry, Shag, Kill (Halloween version): Freddy Kreuger, Jason Voorhees, Mike Myers?

After extensive research (perusing various fandom sites), I would definitely kill Freddy. He just seems like a nuisance. Shag Mike. He’s just mentally unwell to be honest. Marry Jason. He seems like a chill dude aside from the murders.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Do what is going to make you happy but never stop learning. Only you can improve yourself.

What do you do in your downtime?

I play video games, D&D, board games, and read. A lot of my hobbies are really nerdy.

Dream job as a child?

I wanted to be a chemist up until like middle school, when I switched to being a chef.

Which candy/dessert would best describe you and why?

Probably a hot mango cobbler with ice cream on top, ’cause I like to have a classic vibe with a twist.

Any pets?

A pug named Basil, a lab named Sage, and six chickens.

What is your secret talent?

Being able to speedrun Minecraft. Most of my skills and talents are known or on display. I mean I can also walk in hooves but not heels.

Where/When do you normally perform?

It varies based on the week, month, day, and hour. The best way to find me performing is to follow my socials because I post them all.

Follow Beau Vine on Instagram @beau_vinehtx , and on Twitter and Tiktok @Best_Yeethaw.