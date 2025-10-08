Alley Theatre ActOUT for The Da Vinci Code

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Alley Theatre’s latest thriller, The Da Vinci Code, drew a crowd of LGBTQ theatergoers and allies to the pre-curtain ActOUT reception, where guests mingles while enjoying complimentary cocktails and delicious bites. The production offered a captivating theatrical experience, and the lively atmosphere of the reception added to the excitement of the evening.

The Alley Theatre’s production of The Da Vinci Code runs through October 19.