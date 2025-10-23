Katy Pride 2025 Annual Celebration

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

What began as a week marked by uncertainty ended as a powerful testament to community resolve. More than 1,000 people gathered at the Bear Creek Rodeo Arena for the 2025 Katy Pride Celebration—an event that nearly didn’t happen after an unexpected venue cancellation earlier in the week.

Thanks to swift coordination between organizers, local advocates, and Commissioner Lesley Briones of Harris County Precinct 4, the celebration continued without interruption. Briones attended the event and delivered remarks emphasizing unity, visibility, and the enduring strength of Harris County’s LGBTQ+ community.

“This weekend proved that inclusion and community spirit will always shine brighter than fear,” said Amanda Rose, president and co-founder of Katy Pride. “Katy showed up, stood proud, and celebrated together—and that’s exactly what Pride is all about.”

The day’s events included a parade through the park, family-friendly activities, and standout performances from local drag artists. The “Fierce & Free: Transparent Closet Runway Show” showcased self-expression and confidence, drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Despite early attempts by a small group to disrupt the festivities, the atmosphere remained peaceful and welcoming throughout. The success of Katy Pride 2025 underscored the importance of visibility and community collaboration in West Houston’s growing LGBTQ landscape.