Four Galas to Celebrate and Support Houston’s LGBTQ Community

Four prominent LGBTQ galas are set to take place in Houston during November and December 2025. These events will support a range of important initiatives, from providing scholarships for LGBTQ youth to backing a political PAC dedicated to advancing LGBTQ rights. Beyond raising funds for vital community programs, each gala offers a great opportunity for members of the community to come together and enjoy a memorable event.

Sunday, November 2

Miss Angela’s Country Brunch

The Diana Foundation

Tanner Williams, President of the Diana Foundation, is happy to announce that this year’s Miss Angela’s Country Brunch will celebrate the organization’s 62nd annual fall country event. Founded by the late Charles Hebert, one of the visionaries behind the Dianas, this event carries the legacy of the nation’s oldest active LGBTQ organization, continuing a tradition that began decades ago.

“Guests will savor a barbecue buffet and indulge in an open bar while the air comes alive with toe-tapping tunes from the Stringbenders, a dynamic five-piece country band featuring a show-stopping fiddle player. Get ready for a day packed with lively energy, delicious eats, and country music magic!” Williams says.

This year’s brunch supports two vital causes: Tony’s Place—a beacon for LGBTQ+ youth ages 14–25, offering support and empowerment—and the Diana Foundation’s endowed scholarship fund, providing educational opportunities through Out for Education.

Williams shares his passion: “With local challenges facing our community, it’s more important than ever for us to unite, celebrate our strength, and raise essential funds for those who need it most. People are craving memorable, high-quality events that bring us together in joy and purpose!”

Long before the historic Stonewall Riots of 1969, the Dianas began forging community in 1953, and for an astonishing 73 years, have kept the flame alive. Williams extends an open invitation: “Whether you’re a newcomer or a 62-time veteran, join us at our country event—make memories, build community, and help change lives, all while having a blast!”

What: Miss Angela’s Country Brunch

When: Sunday, November 2, 2025; 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Lott Hall; 6201 Hermann Park Drive

Info: tinyurl.com/yh2e85yy

November 7

Voices for Hope ‘25

Avenue 360

Dr. Charlene Flash, CEO of Avenue 360, shares that Voices for Hope is the organization’s second annual gala, continuing the legacy of Sing for Hope, a long-standing fundraiser originally hosted by Bearing Omega Community Services.

Avenue 360 was formed through the merger of three nonprofits—Omega House, Bering Omega Community Services, and Houston Area Community Services—all established in response to the HIV epidemic.

This year’s gala will honor the founding dentists of the original Bering Omega Dental Clinic and leaders from the Executive & Professional Association of Houston (EPAH). EPAH previously hosted a record-breaking fundraiser called One Home, Many Hearts, raising significant funds for Omega House, and has contributed to facility improvements like a new roof and new beds.

The event will feature musical performances embodying the theme of hope and positive change. Flash emphasizes that Voices for Hope is not only about song but also about raising awareness and advocating for a better future amidst a time of national turmoil.

Avenue 360’s approach is holistic, recognizing that effective healthcare for people living with HIV must consider challenges like employment, housing, and transportation. The organization helps those affected by HIV lead healthier, more stable lives.

Funds raised will benefit Omega House hospice – the first AIDS hospice in Texas – and Avenue 360’s HIV care continuum, supporting vital services such as community HIV testing, prevention programs like PrEP, primary care, dental and mental health services, AIDS drug assistance, and social services.

What: Voices for Hope ’25 – Rhythm & Roots Revue

When: Friday, November 7, 2025; 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: River Oaks Country Club; 1600 River Oaks Boulevard

Info: tinyurl.com/yhfmc2ub

November 14

Hope for Houston Ball

Allies in Hope

Jeffrey Campbell, CEO of Allies in Hope, shares that the annual Hope for Houston Ball is now in its third year. “Allies in Hope, formerly known as AIDS Foundation Houston, was founded in 1982 by a dedicated group committed to fighting HIV/AIDS, and that mission continues today,” he says.

The Hope for Houston Ball serves as an opportunity to recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions in the fight against HIV. This year, the Shelby Hodge Vision Award will honor the Houston chapter of U.S. Business Action to End HIV, an international initiative aimed at engaging businesses in efforts to end the HIV epidemic.

The Ada Edwards Humanitarian Award, named after former Houston city council member and activist who worked to address HIV in the African American community, will be awarded to the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce and to State Senator Borris Miles. In 2007, Senator Miles launched what became Hip Hop for HIV, an event using music to draw in young adults and educate and test them for HIV, resulting in about 50,000 young people getting tested over a decade.

Campbell emphasizes the importance of organizations like Allies in Hope, which serve communities often facing discrimination based on sexuality, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. Houston still records around 1,200 new HIV diagnoses each year, highlighting the ongoing need for support and intervention.

Proceeds from the Ball fund essential programs not covered by grants, such as Camp Hope for children and families, Stone Soup food assistance, and clinic services for uninsured individuals. “The Hope for Houston Ball celebrates past achievements, honors ongoing efforts, and raises awareness for continued support in tackling HIV challenges across Houston,” Campbell says.

What: Hope for Houston Ball

When: Friday, November 14, 2025; 7 p.m.

Where: The Revaire; 7122 Old Katy Road

Info: tinyurl.com/4r6fntpp

December 7

50th Anniversary Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus

Austin Ruiz, President of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, notes that this year marks the 16th annual Sunday morning Equality Brunch, coinciding with the organization’s 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1975 by Bill Buie, Hugh Crell, Keith McGree, and Pokey Anderson, the Caucus has spent five decades working to elect pro-equality candidates who support both the LGBTQ community and other marginalized groups.

Funds raised from the brunch will support the Caucus’s get-out-the-vote initiatives for this year’s elections, and next year’s midterms. These efforts fund the group’s state political action committee (PAC), help with endorsement mailers, and cover costs for activities such as employing poll workers to text, phone bank, and provide other support for endorsed candidates.

Ruiz recalls the early challenges faced by the community, noting that in 1975, LGBTQ people were often stigmatized and targeted by discriminatory ordinances. The Caucus quickly became a force for change, organizing momentous events like the 1977 demonstration against anti-gay crusader Anita Bryant, Town Meeting I in 1978, and Houston’s first Pride parade in 1979. Over time, the Caucus has become a respected political organization in Houston, known for their thorough endorsement process and influential advocacy. Progressive and Democratic candidates highly value their endorsement.

Beyond endorsements, the Caucus engages in direct political advocacy—meeting with city and county officials, attending legislative sessions, and mobilizing the community to address key issues. This year’s keynote speaker for the Equality Brunch is State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons, a newly elected Democrat to the Texas House, who won her seat in a keenly contested 2024 election.

What: 50th Anniversary Equality Brunch

When: Sunday, December 7, 2025; VIP Reception: 10 a.m.; Main Event: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Marriott Marquis Houston; 1777 Walker Street

Info: tinyurl.com/3pknzn2d