Varsity Bar Honors Montrose Legacy at Former Eagle Houston Site

39 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

A familiar Montrose address is getting a new life. Local bar owner Jeff Harmon is opening Varsity Bar, a sports-themed venue at 611 Hyde Park Blvd., the space formerly occupied by Eagle Houston, which closed in July 2025.

Harmon, who owns other LGBTQ nightspots in Houston, said the concept draws inspiration from sports-themed gay bars across the country. “My goal was to introduce something distinctive to Montrose, providing not only a sports vibe but also a diverse array of social events, music, and live performances,” he said.

The two-level building has been refreshed with a brighter, modern design while keeping elements of its history intact. Both floors are being outfitted with new technology, upgraded amenities, and shaded outdoor areas. One piece of history will remain upstairs: a mural that recreates the iconic 1997 Mary’s Bar mural by artist Scott Swoveland, which depicted Houston’s queer nightlife with leather men, drag queens, pool players, and Mary’s mascot cat, Mr. Balls.

“I want guests to come back to a beloved location and see familiar faces,” Harmon said. “Many have cherished memories here, and I hope Varsity provides a chance to create new ones.”

Harmon emphasized that Varsity will continue the location’s legacy as an LGBTQ bar. “Our aim isn’t to compete with other venues but to become a part of the neighborhood and provide the community with additional options,” he said.

Programming will include sports viewing parties, live DJs, and entertainers. Harmon said he hopes the venue becomes a hub for Houston’s many LGBTQ sports leagues while also offering varied entertainment for a wider audience.

The rollout will take place in phases, beginning with the first floor and followed by the second level. A soft opening is planned “very soon,” with a grand opening scheduled for October.

Harmon credited his leadership team, including longtime collaborator Eric Ervin, with helping bring the new concept to life. He has also recruited familiar local personalities to ensure the bar retains the sense of community that Montrose patrons expect.

“Every venue is replaceable, but my aim is to maintain a vibrant, welcoming, and distinctive atmosphere,” Harmon said. “I intend to consistently reinvest in our space to ensure that our customers recognize our commitment to prioritizing their experience.”

Follow Varsity Bar on Facebook and Instagram.