Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 4 – 7

Thursday, September 4

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 5

Showgirls Illusionist Dinner Show at Montrose Country Club

Montrose Country Club presents Showgirls, a dinner show featuring glitz, talent, and expertly choreographed entertainment hosted by Marsha Mellow. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 6

Coalition for Trans Liberation Monthly Meeting

The Coalition for Trans Liberation host a monthly event focussing on highlighting actionable strategies to address pressing issues like healthcare access, housing security, and criminal justice reform. Location shared at registration. 10 a.m.

Silver Balls Summer Bash at George

The Houston Silver Balls host their Annual Balls Summer Bash at George Country Sports Bar featuring the return of the dunk tank, plenty of speedos, and a 50/50 raffle. 617 Fairview St. 1 p.m.

The Return of Trash Disco at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston hosts The Return of Trash Disco with DJ AC, featuring classic ’70s and ’80s funk and disco. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

DJ Jesus Montanez at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston welcomes back international DJ/producer DJ Jesus Montanez. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 7

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Adriana LaRue, Edna Anderson, and Marci Mogul. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Red Queen Run Launch Party at Pearl Bar

The Red Queen 5k Run is back, and Triple A Alliance is hosting a launch party at Pearl Bar with giveaways and early-bird deals. 4216 Washington Ave. 1 p.m.

Pearl Bar Bubbles, Beats, & Bites

Cap off your weekend at Pearl Bar with Bubbles, Beats, & Bites, featuring drink specials, food by Cynsational Tacos, and music by DJ Raqqcity. 4 p.m.

Free Beginner Salsa Lessons at Neon Boots

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon presents free Salsa lessons for beginners, led by Jill Banta. No cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5:30 p.m.

ONGOING

American Psycho The Musical

Houston Broadway Theatre presents American Psycho The Musical. Based on the best-selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis and the hit 2000 film, American Psycho is a stylish, twisted, and unforgettable ride through a world of greed, beauty, and blood. Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Through September 14. Performance times vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, September 13

Feisty Fest 2025

The Feisty Collective hosts a parking lot bash for its one-year anniversary featuring drag shows, a vendor market, bounce house, photo booth, and more. 1901 Lawrence St. 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 14

Tony’s Place Future Fabulous Fundraiser

Tony’s Place unveils their first-ever flagship fundraiser, and it’s not just a party. It’s a portal, a shimmering rupture in the timeline, a collective act of radical imagination. Artechouse, 600 W 6th St. 4 p.m.

Friday, September 19

Opening Reception for The Fount of Our Despair: A Balloon Installation

Balloon artist DJ Morrow presents a new installation, The Fount of Our Despair, at the Beer Can House. Read our profile of the artist here. The installation will be on display through Sunday, September 21. 222 Malone St. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 20

FLUX Houston Pool Party

FLUX Houston hosts a free-to-attend pool party at Heights House Hotel, featuring Live beats by DJ TWERKSUM, free drinks all night, voter registration, and free STI testing. 100 W. Cavalcade St. ​

Monday, September 22 – Saturday, September 27

Gay Softball World Series 2025

The Gay Softball World Series returns to Houston with a full slate of events, from the Opening Stampede to the closing ceremony and awards.

Friday, September 26

Out at the Ballet for Rock, Roll, & Tutus

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

The Montrose Center Out for Good Gala 2025: Leather and Lace

More than 750 LGBTQ leaders, community members, and allies come together to celebrate National Coming Out Day and Houston’s LGBTQ+ center. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, inspiring program, and great company. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 5

Sasha Colby Stripped II Tour

Drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby brings her Stripped II tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 23

2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 5:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.