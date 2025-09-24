Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 25 – 28
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.
Thursday, September 25
Bear Tubing Weekend
Bear Tubing is a Texas tradition for gay bears, cubs, otters, friends, and admirers. Every year, over 300 participants gather in New Braunfels for a relaxed weekend of fun, featuring a lazy float down the Comal River in inner tubes. Multiple events though Sunday, September 28.
Steak Night at Pearl Bar
Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.
Friday, September 26
GSWS Friday Night Lights
Cullen Park Field is the venue for special Friday night session of games of the 2025 Gay Softball World Series. 18801 Saums Rd. 6 p.m.
Out at the Ballet for Rock, Roll, & Tutus
Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.
Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing
Frost Town Brewing hosts Fruity Friday Bingo. The first card is free and proceeds from additional card sales benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.
Showgirls at Montrose Country Club
Montrose Country Club presents Showgirls, a dinner show featuring glitz, talent, and expertly choreographed entertainment hosted by the sensational Marsha Mellow. This week’s cast includes Chevelle Brooks, Dessie Love-Blake, Vancie Vega, and Chloe Knox. 202 Tuam St. 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 27
GSWS 2025 Closing Ceremony
The 2025 Gay Softball World Series wraps up with a closing ceremony and awards presentation at Bayou Music Center. 520 Texas Ave. 6 p.m.
Houston Gaymers September Meetup
The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.
Grace Place Freedom to Dream Art Exhibition
Montrose Grace Place presents Freedom to Dream, an art exhibition and fundraiser featuring original art from Houston-area youth ages 13–24. There will be a VIP early access opportunity on Friday, September 26. Hardy & Nance Studios, 902 Hardy St. 7 p.m.
Pearl Bar Wig Out Party
Grab your sassiest wig and head to Pearl Bar for Wig Out and a chance to win $100 for best wig. DJ MNAE spins, and there’s no cover all night. 9 p.m.
The VR Tour at Pearl Bar
Bibi Xia and Sweet Sapphic Dreams bring the VR (Voter Registration) Tour home to Pearl Bar. Don’t miss this opportunity to register to vote in the upcoming special election. 10 p.m.
DJ Ben Bakson at Rich’s Houston
Rich’s Houston welcomes the return of international DJ Ben Bakson. Free admission for GSWS players. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 28
Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club
The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Vancie Vega, Jazell Barbie Royale, and Aquarius Moon. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Diosas de la Noche at Los Robles
Two Drag Race icons, Jenary Bloom (Drag Race México) and Visa (Drag Race España) face off in one unforgettable night at Los Robles Bar & Grill. With performances by Adriana LaRue, Lucero Montiel, Petty, and Barbie D’ Montiel. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.
ONGOING
ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders
Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 28.
SAVE THE DATE!
Friday, October 3
Queer Teen Night at CAMH
Queer Teen Night is back at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston! Meet fellow queer teens and allies, style a utility belt to take home, take a chance at winning CAMH merch in a free raffle, and more! This event is free and open to all LGBTQ teens and allies. 5216 Montrose Blvd. 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 4
The Montrose Center Out for Good Gala 2025: Leather and Lace
More than 750 LGBTQ leaders, community members, and allies come together to celebrate National Coming Out Day and Houston’s LGBTQ+ center. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, inspiring program, and great company. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 5
Sasha Colby Stripped II Tour
Drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby brings her Stripped II tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.
Friday, October 10
The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo
Icon International Mother Twiggy Pucci Garçon and Overall Mother Jazell Tisci, in partnership with Impulse Group Houston and The Normal Anomaly Inc. present The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 5 p.m.
Thursday, October 23
2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party
It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 5:30 p.m.