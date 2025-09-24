Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 25 – 28

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, September 25

Bear Tubing Weekend

Bear Tubing is a Texas tradition for gay bears, cubs, otters, friends, and admirers. Every year, over 300 participants gather in New Braunfels for a relaxed weekend of fun, featuring a lazy float down the Comal River in inner tubes. Multiple events though Sunday, September 28.

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, September 26

GSWS Friday Night Lights

Cullen Park Field is the venue for special Friday night session of games of the 2025 Gay Softball World Series. 18801 Saums Rd. 6 p.m.

Out at the Ballet for Rock, Roll, & Tutus

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing

Frost Town Brewing hosts Fruity Friday Bingo. The first card is free and proceeds from additional card sales benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Showgirls at Montrose Country Club

Montrose Country Club presents Showgirls, a dinner show featuring glitz, talent, and expertly choreographed entertainment hosted by the sensational Marsha Mellow. This week’s cast includes Chevelle Brooks, Dessie Love-Blake, Vancie Vega, and Chloe Knox. 202 Tuam St. 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27

GSWS 2025 Closing Ceremony

The 2025 Gay Softball World Series wraps up with a closing ceremony and awards presentation at Bayou Music Center. 520 Texas Ave. 6 p.m.

Houston Gaymers September Meetup

The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Grace Place Freedom to Dream Art Exhibition

Montrose Grace Place presents Freedom to Dream, an art exhibition and fundraiser featuring original art from Houston-area youth ages 13–24. There will be a VIP early access opportunity on Friday, September 26. Hardy & Nance Studios, 902 Hardy St. 7 p.m.

Pearl Bar Wig Out Party

Grab your sassiest wig and head to Pearl Bar for Wig Out and a chance to win $100 for best wig. DJ MNAE spins, and there’s no cover all night. 9 p.m.

The VR Tour at Pearl Bar

Bibi Xia and Sweet Sapphic Dreams bring the VR (Voter Registration) Tour home to Pearl Bar. Don’t miss this opportunity to register to vote in the upcoming special election. 10 p.m.

DJ Ben Bakson at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston welcomes the return of international DJ Ben Bakson. Free admission for GSWS players. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 28

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Vancie Vega, Jazell Barbie Royale, and Aquarius Moon. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Diosas de la Noche at Los Robles

Two Drag Race icons, Jenary Bloom (Drag Race México) and Visa (Drag Race España) face off in one unforgettable night at Los Robles Bar & Grill. With performances by Adriana LaRue, Lucero Montiel, Petty, and Barbie D’ Montiel. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

ONGOING

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 28.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, October 3

Queer Teen Night at CAMH

Queer Teen Night is back at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston! Meet fellow queer teens and allies, style a utility belt to take home, take a chance at winning CAMH merch in a free raffle, and more!⁠ This event is free and open to all LGBTQ teens and allies. 5216 Montrose Blvd. 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

The Montrose Center Out for Good Gala 2025: Leather and Lace

More than 750 LGBTQ leaders, community members, and allies come together to celebrate National Coming Out Day and Houston’s LGBTQ+ center. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, inspiring program, and great company. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 5

Sasha Colby Stripped II Tour

Drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby brings her Stripped II tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.

Friday, October 10

The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo

Icon International Mother Twiggy Pucci Garçon and Overall Mother Jazell Tisci, in partnership with Impulse Group Houston and The Normal Anomaly Inc. present The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 23

2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 5:30 p.m.

