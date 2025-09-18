Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 18 – 21

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, September 18

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Greater Houston Stonewall Democrats Present “Black Girls Who Politic”

Join the Greater Houston Stonewall Democrats for the forst installment of “Black Girls Who Politic,” a new Instagram series centering intersectionality and Black Womanhood and political and community advocacy. With Joelle Espeut, Latreva Washington, and special guest Bryanna Jenkins. 7:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 19

Super Soak-Her Pool Party at El Segundo Swim Club

Queen Persephone hosts an end-of-summer pool party at El Segundo Swim Club featuring Game of Drag winners Mari Jane, Artemis Hunter, Barry Mii Dandy, Maddy with a D, and Rene BF. 5180 Avenue L. 5 p.m.

Opening Reception for The Fount of Our Despair: A Balloon Installation

Balloon artist DJ Morrow presents a new installation, The Fount of Our Despair, at the Beer Can House. Read our profile of the artist here. The installation will be on display through Sunday, September 21. 222 Malone St. 7:30 p.m.

Play Nightlife Presents L-Spot

Club Play Nightlife hosts a Friday night lesbian takeover, L-Spot, with sounds by DJ Drea. Happy hour drink specials 4-8 p.m. 2409 Grant St.

Saturday, September 20

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

FLUX Houston Pool Party

FLUX Houston hosts a free-to-attend pool party at Heights House Hotel, featuring Live beats by DJ TWERKSUM, free drinks all night, voter registration, and free STI testing. 100 W. Cavalcade St. ​ 12 p.m.

Cub-ees GSWS 2025 Fundraiser

Join the Houston Cub-ees at the Montrose Country Club for their annual team fundraiser. There will be a 50/50 raffle, liquor pull, and jello shots. 202 Tuam St. 3 p.m.

Homecoming Dance at Ripcord High

Welcome to Homecoming at Ripcord High! Hosted by Annalee Naylor, there will be teen movie skits by Houston Gaymers, Stonewall Sports, the Mavericks, Houston Bears, NLA Houston, Space City Rugby, and Misfits Houston. 715 Fairview St. 4 p.m.

Fortune Feimster at Smart Financial Centre

Fortune Feimster brings her Takin’ Care of Biscuits tour to Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land. Read our profile of the comedian here. 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land. 7 p.m.

Michael’s Outpost Eye Cons Show

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation revue with host Hu’Nee B. This week, resident cast members are joined by special guests Kale A’Lily and Dina Jacobs. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston Presents Mi Familia

Coro Gay Ciudad de México, Mexico City’s LGBTQ choir, known for lavish, thrilling, and poignant productions, will sing alongside Pride Chorus Houston for the first time in Mi Familia. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. 8 p.m.

DJ Manny Lehman at South Beach Houston

South Beach Nightclub proudly welcomes back the legendary DJ Manny Lehman. Get ready for a night of unforgettable beats, legendary vibes, and nonstop dancing with one of the greats. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 21

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Andy Seymour, Adriana LaRue, and Lexus Chandelier. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pearl Bar Pride Market and Plant Anniversary

Pearl Bar and The Metallic Sunflower host a celebration of growth, community, and another year of plant family thriving with a plant swap and sale. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

Gay Softball World Series Kick Off Happy Hour at JR’s

The Gay Softball World Series kicks off with a Happy Hour at JR’s Bar and Grill. 808 Pacific St. 6 p.m.

ONGOING

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 28.

SAVE THE DATE!

Monday, September 22 – Saturday, September 27

Gay Softball World Series 2025

The Gay Softball World Series returns to Houston with a full slate of events, from the Opening Stampede to the closing ceremony and awards.

Monday, September 22

Gay Softball World Series Opening Ceremony at 713 Music Hall

The 2025 Gay Softball World Series Opening Stampede, marking the official start to the the events, rolls into 713 Music Hall. 401 Franklin St. 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 24

Drag Bingo at Eight Row Flint East End

Queen Persephone hosts Drag Bingo at Eight Row Flint East End. Expect big laughs, bigger prizes, and a night that goes all the way off. 3501 Harrisburg Blvd. 8 p.m.

Friday, September 26

Out at the Ballet for Rock, Roll, & Tutus

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27

Grace Place Freedom to Dream Art Exhibition

Montrose Grace Place presents Freedom to Dream, an art exhibition and fundraiser featuring original art from Houston-area youth ages 13–24. There will be a VIP early access opportunity on Friday, September 26. Hardy & Nance Studios, 902 Hardy St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

The Montrose Center Out for Good Gala 2025: Leather and Lace

More than 750 LGBTQ leaders, community members, and allies come together to celebrate National Coming Out Day and Houston’s LGBTQ+ center. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, inspiring program, and great company. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 5

Sasha Colby Stripped II Tour

Drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby brings her Stripped II tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.

Friday, October 10

The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo

Icon International Mother Twiggy Pucci Garçon and Overall Mother Jazell Tisci, in partnership with Impulse Group Houston and The Normal Anomaly Inc. present The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 23

2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 5:30 p.m.

