Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 11 – 14

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, September 11

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, September 12

Author Talk and Book Signing – Mazeltov

Author Eli Zuzovsky discusses his debut novel, Mazeltov, about a boy confronting queer lust, shame, the threat of war, and the plague of family on the day he becomes a man. Brazos Bookstore, 2421 Bissonnet St. 6:30 p.m.

Fruity Friday Lotería

Fruity Friday is back at Frost Town Brewing with a new game: Lotería. Cards are $1 each, and proceeds go to support gender-affirming health care for two Houston trans men. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 13

Feisty Fest 2025

The Feisty Collective hosts a parking lot bash for its one-year anniversary featuring drag shows, a vendor market, bounce house, photo booth, and more. 1901 Lawrence St. 2 p.m.

Pup of Montrose Contest

A highlight of the second annual Houston Pup Weekend, the Pup of Montrose Contest celebrates the 2024 Pup of Montrose’s contributions and selects the 2025 Pup of Montrose in this exciting competition. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Kraze K-Pop Night at Rich’s Houston

UH2BT presents Kraze K-Pop Night with DJ Hydeheart at Rich’s Houston. 18+. 2401 San acinto St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 14

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Cara Cherie, Jazell Barbie Royale, and Petty Brooks. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Texas Bearded Queen Pageant 2025 – Beards Gone Wild

Summer Rayne and Johnny Price host this year’s Texas Bearded Queen Pageant, an official preliminary for the America’s Bearded Queen copetition. Stetson’s Nightlife, 19300 Highway 59 N, Humble. 2:30 p.m.

Tony’s Place Future Fabulous Fundraiser

Tony’s Place unveils their first-ever flagship fundraiser, and it’s not just a party. It’s a portal, a shimmering rupture in the timeline, a collective act of radical imagination. Artechouse, 600 W 6th St. 4 p.m.

The Room Bar Sing Out Loud Karaoke

The Room Bar and Lounge hosts karaoke with DJ Shawn. Drink specials all night. 4915 FM 2920, Spring. 9 p.m.

ONGOING

American Psycho The Musical

Houston Broadway Theatre presents American Psycho The Musical. Based on the best-selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis and the hit 2000 film, American Psycho is a stylish, twisted, and unforgettable ride through a world of greed, beauty, and blood. Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Through September 14. Performance times vary.

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 28.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, September 19

Super Soak-Her Pool Party at El Segundo Swim Club

Queen Persephone hosts an end-of-summer pool party at El Segundo Swim Club featuring Game of Drag winners Mari Jane, Artemis Hunter, Barry Mii Dandy, Maddy with a D, and Rene BF. 5180 Avenue L. 5 p.m.

Opening Reception for The Fount of Our Despair: A Balloon Installation

Balloon artist DJ Morrow presents a new installation, The Fount of Our Despair, at the Beer Can House. Read our profile of the artist here. The installation will be on display through Sunday, September 21. 222 Malone St. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 20

FLUX Houston Pool Party

FLUX Houston hosts a free-to-attend pool party at Heights House Hotel, featuring Live beats by DJ TWERKSUM, free drinks all night, voter registration, and free STI testing. 100 W. Cavalcade St. ​ 12 p.m.

Cub-ees GSWS 2025 Fundraiser

Join the Houston Cub-ees at the Montrose Country Club for their annual team fundraiser. Expect a 50/50 raffle, liquor pull, and jello shots. 202 Tuam St. 3 p.m.

Fortune Feimster at Smart Financial Centre

Fortune Feimster brings her Takin’ Care of Biscuits tour to Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land. Read our profile of the comedian here. 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land. 7 p.m.

Monday, September 22 – Saturday, September 27

Gay Softball World Series 2025

The Gay Softball World Series returns to Houston with a full slate of events, from the Opening Stampede to the closing ceremony and awards.

Friday, September 26

Out at the Ballet for Rock, Roll, & Tutus

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27

Grace Place Freedom to Dream Art Exhibition

Montrose Grace Place presents Freedom to Dream, an art exhibition and fundraiser featuring original art from Houston-area youth ages 13–24. There will be a VIP early access opportunity on Friday, September 26. Hardy & Nance Studios, 902 Hardy St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

The Montrose Center Out for Good Gala 2025: Leather and Lace

More than 750 LGBTQ leaders, community members, and allies come together to celebrate National Coming Out Day and Houston’s LGBTQ+ center. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, inspiring program, and great company. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 5

Sasha Colby Stripped II Tour

Drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby brings her Stripped II tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.

Friday, October 10

The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo

Icon International Mother Twiggy Pucci Garçon and Overall Mother Jazell Tisci, in partnership with Impulse Group Houston and The Normal Anomaly Inc. present The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 23

2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 5:30 p.m.

