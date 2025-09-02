Javi Simons Puts Queer Artists Center Stage with KOQ Agency

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Javier Simons, who prefers to be called Javi, immigrated to Texas from the Republic of Panama in 2001. A young immigrant who saw the United States of America as the land of opportunity, Javi came from a background rich in culture, food, and music. When he arrived, those are the things he missed the most in his new home. Thousands of miles away from his origin, he turned to music for soothing inspiration and a way to reach back into the culture he had left behind.

“My soundtrack was everything from Cesária Évora, Celia Cruz, Basia, Roberto Carlos, Ivy Queen, and Raúl Di Blasio to Spanish dance hall, Jamaican dance hall, salsa, merengue, bolero, and European pop,” he says. “Those rhythms weren’t just entertainment—they were survival, expression, and identity. They taught me that music is borderless and that it connects us even when we feel out of place.”

Thus began a career promoting parties and curating their soundtracks in a way that allowed talented new artists to gain exposure. Now, he is the founder and CEO of KOQ Agency, a talent buying and booking agency. KOQ’s mission is to bring together underrepresented artists alongside the most prominent artists in the world, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences in venues of all sizes. KOQ provides support for everything from booking drag performers, DJs, and artists to curating Pride and other music-festival lineups.

As KOQ was building its clientele, Javi decided to strengthen the business model even more, this time by enrolling in one of the “Southern Ivies,” Rice University, to pursue a master’s degree in business administration with a focus in marketing and entrepreneurship. Through this, KOQ was accepted into the OwlSpark accelerator, a collaborative partnership between Rice University and the University of Houston that supports the next groundbreaking startups and founders. Opportunities were boundless, including working with founders and ground-level investors from PayPal, Dropbox, and YouTube.

Graduating from the MBA program in May 2025, Javi brought all of this experience, education, and tenacity to his business. Through his educational accomplishments and intrinsic ability to understand representation, musicality, and culture, Texas-based KOQ has blossomed throughout the country as it leads a revolution to change queer artists from strictly underground and club performers to mainstream stages. “From fashion to film to music, our community has been the driving force behind so much creativity and beauty in the world,” says Javi. “Yet, too often, queer artists are the ones who receive the least recognition.”

Though KOQ has a large footprint and lots of influence, they do not shy away from supporting causes that keep it grounded. They help nonprofit organizations all over the country, including Denver Pride and Austin Pride. Forthcoming partnerships include San Francisco Pride, Vegas Pride, and Flagstaff Pride. They have also partnered with The Normal Anomaly Initiative for the Black Queer AF Music Festival. “These partnerships matter,” he says, “because they’re not just events, they’re nonprofit-led celebrations, and every dollar raised goes directly back into the community.”

Supporting community nonprofits is also personal for Javi, who sits on the board of Montrose Grace Place. “At one point in my own life, I experienced being unhoused. My daily meal was a pack of hot dog buns and weenies,” he admits. “I know the struggle firsthand, and I know how important it is to build safety and support for young people navigating those challenges. And know that it does get better. We just have to keep at it and work hard.”

His hard work is paying off as KOQ focuses on building up its portfolio of local artists and entertainers ready to take their next steps. Javi, a connoisseur of talent, has four tips for those who want to make it in the business:

Be professional. This can’t be a hobby; artists need to treat their craft like a business, because that’s exactly what it is.

Know your audience and how to connect to it . If the music isn’t genuine, people can feel that. When an artist is making work that comes from the heart, the connection with the audience is undeniable. That’s the spark we want to build on.

Understand that you need a revenue model for your music . Touring, branding, negotiations — all of it requires a strategy.

Collaboration is key. If an artist is professional, connected, business-minded, and collaborative, then together we can build something extraordinary.

With KOQ’s clients across the country, global influence, and connections with practically any artist you can think of, Javi is here to stay, the music will play on, and you will be entertained.

For more info, visit koqagency.com.