Houston Pups Weekend Vendor Market and Classes

As part of Houston Pup Weekend, the Bayou City Pups hosted a vendor market and educational programming at the Montrose Center, bringing together members of the pup and broader kink community for a day focused on learning, connection, and community support.

The event featured local and national vendors offering gear, artwork, accessories, and resources, alongside classes on pup play, safety, communication, and community engagement. Open to newcomers and longtime community members alike, the event aimed to create a welcoming, informative space that reflected the inclusive mission of Houston Pup Weekend.

Houston Pup Weekend is an annual gathering that brings together pups, handlers, and kink-positive allies for a full schedule of events, including social gatherings, contests, and workshops. The weekend is organized by the Bayou City Pups, a local community group that promotes education, visibility, and support for people interested in pup play and leather culture. Founded with a focus on inclusivity and representation, the group works year-round to build a more connected and informed community through events, outreach, and partnerships.

The vendor market and educational day at the Montrose Center served as a core component of the weekend, highlighting the balance of fun, safety, and solidarity that defines the Bayou City Pups’ work.