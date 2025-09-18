Houston Art Weeks to Debut in October

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Calling all artists and galleries: there is still time to register for the inaugural Houston Art Weeks. The event, which runs October 10 through 19, celebrates the city’s vibrant visual arts scene and is being hosted by Doug Harris and the StellaNova Foundation.

“We’re still accepting artists and galleries until September 30th,” Harris says. Interested artists and galleries can register here.

The nonprofit foundation’s mission is to provide resources to those in need of mental health care.

“Are there Houstonians who have not witnessed a friend, a family member, a neighbor, or coworker experiencing a mental health issue or episode?” asks Harris. “Depression, addiction, domestic violence, even self-harm? Regrettably, these have become commonplace occurrences, and not everyone has the knowledge or resources to help individuals facing these situations in a helpful, healing manner.”

Harris strongly believes in the healing power of the arts, and the StellaNova Foundation supports organizations that use art and music as essential therapies for those experiencing mental health issues.

And he is encouraging everyone to come out to Houston Art Weeks and support the cause while enjoying the art our city has to offer.

“We want Houstonians to appreciate the depth and breadth of our city’s arts community and the opportunities to meet these artisans and learn about their work,” Harris says. “We want Houstonians to get out and let life ‘hit them in the face,’ and discovering art, in all its forms, should be a big part of that emotional awakening. It is impossible to remain neutral in the presence of art. If the artist has done their job, every work should generate an emotional response. Good or bad, but never indifferent.”

Past beneficiaries of StellaNova Foundation’s art events have included Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston, the Montrose Center, Guitars for Vets, the Purple Heart Project, and AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors. The Montrose Center will be the primary beneficiary of the inaugural edition of HAW.

Styled in the manner of the Holiday Shopping Card, Houston Restaurant Weeks, and other seasonal consumer campaigns benefiting non-profits, Houston Art Weeks (HAW) will run October 10-19, 2025, in advance of the holiday gift season. HAW spotlights some of the city’s most notable art initiatives, including the Bayou City Art Festival (October 10-13) and the Washington Avenue Art District’s Second Saturday (October 11).

On Saturday, October 18, from 9 AM to 6:00 PM, the Foundation will stage a pop-up exhibit and sale at the Montrose Center.

“I think, when it comes to buying art, some people are afraid they might make a mistake. Instead of enjoying the work, in its moment in time, they think about what their friends might say, or—heaven forbid—resale value,” says Harris. “Acquire art because you like it and want to have it in your life. Even if you’re buying art as a gift, as long as you like it and had them in mind when you bought it, they will like it as well.”

WHAT: Houston Art Weeks

WHEN: October 10-19

WHERE: Multiple Houston-area locations

INFO: tinyurl.com/ydktvysy