September 2025 Horoscope: Eclipse Season Arrives

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You are continuing to feel the push/pull energy. One part wants to look to the future, and the other part over-analyzes the options and you get stuck in not making decisions. This month you are paying attention to your work routines, health, and exercise programs, and working on making your life simpler. You are more reactive to your environment as you address the things you normally ignore! This is a good month to focus on your smaller projects and feel competent. Larger projects may feel overwhelming. In the latter part of the month, relationships become your topic. Partners may need more support as you listen to their anger and frustration. This will be a good time to make sure that you and your partners are working toward the same goals.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

There continue to be changes in your career path as your company works to improve its financial position. This will have you rethinking your current position and what you need to do—starting something on your own, retiring, or even relocating for a better position. This is a creative month for you, and that should help increase your options for all your decisions. This is also a better time to be with children, as they can help you see the world as a more hopeful place. In the latter part of the month, you are interested in improving your workplace by replacing worn equipment and updating your internet connections. After the 22nd, relationships can be more tense and will require your attention. This can be a very good time to renew bonds or, if you are single, put yourself out there! This is also a good time to start an exercise program to help release some tension.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Change is your middle name with the planet Uranus just entering Gemini. This is a strong reinventive, creative force that can make you feel trapped and/or bored with your current life choices. You may feel you have to cut ties and move forward on your own. This will impact your home, family, partnerships, and career directions. As the month opens, you are more communicative about your views and feelings, and not really holding back. This is also a time when your home is a place of rest and retreat. Family does hold your interest through the beginning of the month. You may also need some repair or replacement there as well. In the latter part of the month, you are ready for a break, as you are paying more attention to your health and work stress.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This is a time of big ideas, personal growth, improving your education, and working with international companies. As the month begins, you are working to get your life organized, things fixed, and trying to add some order to the chaos you have been experiencing. You are more clear in your communications and are paying more attention to the details. There are some options with your current career choice. You may be looking for a whole new field, starting something on your own, or even considering retirement. You are wanting something that fulfills a deeper spiritual part of you. In the latter half of the month, home and family, the natural parts of Cancer, become more important. It may be your job to step in and be the family peacekeeper. Your temper is shorter, and you won’t tolerate as much!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Challenging energies are making you rethink your relationships, career path, where you live, and what changes you want to make to improve your life and yourself. This can be a great time for downsizing, visiting your therapist, relocating, and shifting your career direction. As the month opens, you are paying more attention to your resources and how to improve them. This can be a tense time in partnerships, as you are more concerned about how others treat you. You will be more reactive and will take what they say personally. You will also need more reassurance in your partnerships to renew the trust. In the latter part of the month, you are getting your house in order. This can be a time of home repairs or improvement. Family will be more demanding; don’t be afraid to step in and take the correct action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

You are currently rethinking your career path, or your position as the stay-at-home parent. You may have worked yourself out of a job, or you may just need something that really stimulates your passion. This also impacts your relationships and where you live. You are looking to have more freedom of choice in your life by eliminating the needless obligations you have committed to in the past. This can also impact your sleep, as this energy keeps your mind very active. This can be great for creative solutions, but may also keep you mentally working overtime. Watch your spending, especially in the first three weeks of the month, as your impulse spending is strong. In the latter half of the month, you are paying more attention to finances, looking into loans or credit card transfers. It’s a busy month!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

As the month begins, you are partially in a rest-and-retreat mode, and you are ready to act on your desires. You may have to budget your energy so that you don’t overdo it. After the 23rd, you are back to your normal self! There are lots of career opportunities this year. You could be getting a promotion or taking on a new leadership role. Partnerships remain tense. You are dealing with the push/pull energy in the sky. A part of you wants to leave; a part wants to stay to improve the partnership; and another part feels stuck! It may be winter before these issues are resolved. In the latter part of the month, you are ready to act. Be sure to watch your impulse spending after the 20th. You are more likely to go for what you want! Friends can be very supportive, especially in the first half of the month. You will need some down time in all this. Make sure you have a place to retreat!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

In the beginning of the month, you are more socially involved and busy with your work. This is a good time for team building, community support groups, and connecting with friends. You will need time for rest and retreat, as you are becoming more sensitized to your environment and not as able to ignore things. This is a better month for travel, expanding your perspectives, and improving your education. As well, you are more interested in a larger world view. You do get a boost of energy when Mars, planet of action/reaction and survival, enters your sign on the 22nd for a 44-day visit. This is a very good time for improving your health, taking on new projects, and standing up for yourself. Your patience and tolerance may be low, but we are getting a more unfiltered version of you! UBU!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Career activity is very strong this month. You may be looking to improve your current situation or take on a leadership role. This also applies if you are the stay-at-home parent. You are looking to redefine your role. Friends and professional support groups can be very helpful this month, providing you with contacts and opportunities. As a mutable sign, you are also under a strong influence to reinvent yourself. You are looking for something that connects to your passion and not just your work. You will find obligations and demanding people harder to tolerate. You are wanting to have more freedom of choice and lighten some of your burdens. If you have children, they may be having a difficult time moving forward in their lives. This is also a good time to turn some of your hobbies into more of a business.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are going through a period when your foundations are being tested. Family issues may have you rethinking where you live, adding a challenge to your partnerships and your current career path. You will not feel as connected to what used to drive you. You are definitely looking at alternatives. This is a good time to have a business meeting with your partner and make sure you are both pulling in the same direction. You will be expressing your views about work and life more vigorously. And as with the other cardinal signs of Aries, Cancer, and Libra, you are making some shifts. At work, you will want to take on a leadership position because you have a better way to do it! In your relationship, your partner is wanting to grow and step out of their previous choices. It’s a busy month!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Pluto, our dwarf planet, traveling through your sign. Pluto is associated with death and rebirth, which most often manifests as breaking out of your cocoon and transforming into a butterfly. You are going through a process of letting go of the past, clearing the negative energy from your life and redefining your sense of purpose and direction. You may have periods of low energy and feeling depressed as you mourn the past. But you are also looking forward to what things can be. As with the other signs, this is impacting your identity, partnerships, your career, and your home and family. As the month begins, you are in an introspective time and may need more time to yourself. By the end of the month, the tensions will lessen. This is a better time for travel or just stepping away from your routines.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Changes at home are making you rethink your major decisions and choices in your life. There are big changes going on in your family and with your home. At home, you could be remodeling or looking to relocate. This can also interfere with your sleep as it keeps your brain engaged. In the early part of the month, partners can be very helpful. This can be a time to renew those bonds. If you are single, this is a better time for meeting new people! You are paying much more attention to your finances. This can be a time to explore your investments or even put yourself on a budget. As well, this can be a good time for refinancing or exploring alternative resources. In the latter part of the month, you are paying more attention to the masks we all wear. We are seeking out those we can trust.

