Hope for Houston Ball Kick-off Reception

The 3rd annual Hope for Houston Ball got off to a great start with a kick-off reception at the home of Kenneth Gayle. The event brought together board members and staff of Allies in Hope, the organizer of the annual Ball, as well as community leaders and sponsors.

This year’s Hope for Houston Ball will take place on Friday, November 14, at The Revaire.

Founded in 1982, Allies in Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that was the first AIDS Service Organization in Texas, and it remains a national leader in HIV/STI programming.