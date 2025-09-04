HCDLA September 2025 CLE: Serious About Safety & Solutions

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Harris County Democratic Lawyers Association hosted its September Continuing Legal Education session at Cadillac Bar. This month’s theme was Serious About Safety and Solutions. Elected officials in attendance included Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare, Chief Public Defender Genesis Draper, Judge Audrie Lawton Evans, and Houston City Council member Abbie Kamin.

The mission of the Harris County Democratic Lawyers Association is to promote and recruit qualified local Democrats in seeking positions of public office, to educate the Democratic Bar in ways in which it can promote Democratic ideas and candidates, and to assist the Harris County Democratic Party in all ways consistent with Democratic values.