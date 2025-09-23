GSWS Gallops into Houston at Opening Stampede

10 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

With the Houston Texans falling to 0-3 and the Astros fighting for their playoff lives, the state of Houston sports might seem bleak. But one organization is galloping into town with a rainbow of colors to brighten our gray sporty skies.

Formed in 1977, the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities and access for LGBTQ+ community members to safely compete in organized softball. Each year, the NAGAAA division International Pride Softball (also known as iPride Softball) partners with a host city to deliver the Gay Softball World Series (GSWS), the largest annual LGBT athletic competition in the nation. This year, Houston has the honor of being the host city for the GSWS, and thousands of athletes from teams across America flocked to 713 Music Hall for the Opening Stampede on Sept. 22.

Inside the 713, participants met, mingled, and mixed in a friendly, communal atmosphere, set to the sounds of a high-energy set by DJ Easton. A look around the room revealed a dizzyingly diverse roster of cities: Phoenix. Dallas. Denver. Atlanta. Austin. New York. San Francisco. San Antonio. Tulsa. Tucson. D.C. Detroit. Vegas. Vancouver. The wide range of locales and people reflected Houston’s status as one of the most diverse cities in the country. That was underscored by the fact that Houston’s host committee, under executive director Steven Amedeo, includes a DEI director Jake Akstins.

But diversity and inclusivity were also reflected in the music. Host Nina West, from Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, opened the night’s program on the main stage; as country music icon Dolly Parton, she led five fellow queens through a spirited rendition of “A Lil’ Ole Bitty Pissant Country Place” from the Parton-starring film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Then came not one but three national anthems: Black (“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” performed by Trey Morgan Lewis), the U.S. national anthem (“The Star-Spangled Banner,” sung by former iPride Commissioner Bill Sansom), and the Canadian national anthem (“O Canada,” performed by Gerald Morin). And Dessie Love-Blake (Miss Gay America 2024) and her supporting cast thrilled audiences with songs that ranged from rollicking fun (“Man! I Feel Like A Woman”) to heartfelt anthems (The Greatest Showman’s “This Is Me”.

In between the performances, speakers delivered impactful messages. District H Council Member Mario Castillo—the lone out member of Houston City Council—delivered remarks welcoming GSWS members to the city and read a proclamation from Houston Mayor John Whitmire: “Rooted in the spirit of inclusivity and perseverance, the Gay Softball World Series stands as one of the largest annual LGBTQ sporting events in the world, drawing teams from across the U.S. and beyond to share the joy of the game and power our community,” he read. “Houston’s own Montrose Softball League Association has played an instrumental role in shaping the legacy of LGBTQ sports in our city, offering a safe, affirming place for athletes of all backgrounds.”

Indeed, the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) has served queer athletes since its founding in 1980. Founded initially as part of the Montrose Sports Association, the MSLA later joined the NAGAAA and hosted Houston’s first Gay Softball World Series in 1984. Now, four decades later, the dedicated volunteers and committee members who helped make that event possible were honored at the Opening Stampede. As Amedeo put it, “These legends helped lay the foundation for everything we’re celebrating this week — with grit, pride, and a whole lot of heart.”

Photos by Dalton DeHart and crew.

The 2025 Gay Softball World Series takes place September 21–27, 2025. Learn more about the tournament at gaysoftballworldseries.com/

For more information about the Montrose Softball League Association in Houston, visit houstonmsla.org and follow on Instagram @houstonmsla and Facebook /montrosesoftball