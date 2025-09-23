Gay Softball World Series Opening Party

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Hundreds of athletes and supporters packed 713 Music Hall in downtown Houston for the Opening Stampede of the 48th annual Gay Softball World Series. The kickoff event welcomed teams from across the country, marking the start of a weeklong celebration of competition, camaraderie, and LGBTQ pride.

OutSmart magazine, proud media sponsor of the 2025 GSWS, invited attendees to step in front of the camera with our signature photo frame—capturing the energy, style, and team spirit that define this tournament. From coordinated team outfits to spontaneous poses, each image reflects the fun and community at the heart of the series.

As one of the largest annual LGBTQ sporting events in the world, the Gay Softball World Series brings together players of all skill levels to compete, connect, and celebrate the power of inclusive sports. This year’s tournament promises not only strong competition on the field but also unforgettable moments off the field—starting with the Opening Stampede.

The 2025 Gay Softball World Series takes place September 21–27, 2025. Learn more at houstonmsla.org and follow @houstonmsla on Instagram.