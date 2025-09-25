Gayest & GreatestGayest & Greatest 2025OutSmart Foundation
Celebrate Houston’s LGBTQ Stars! Gayest & Greatest Awards, Oct. 23 — Benefiting OutSmart Foundation
Celebrating Houston’s LGBTQ Excellence
Don’t miss the glitz and glam of our annual awards party at South Beach, where you can mingle with winners and finalists while enjoying live performances and drink specials.
Thursday, October 23
5:30—9:30PM
South Beach Houston
810 Pacific St, Houston, TX 77006
Presented by:
Exclusive Drag Performances!
Bites and Cocktails!
Merch and Swag Giveaways!
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the OutSmart Foundation, supporting LGBTQ news and media initiatives.
Please note, the Gayest and Greatest Reader’s Choice Awards Celebration is exclusively for those aged 18 and above, ensuring a mature and enjoyable experience for all attendees.
Don’t miss our October 2025 issue featuring this year’s winners and finalists!
