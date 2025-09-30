EPAH Presents”Cocktails for a Cause”

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH) hosted its “Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser at Spring Street Studios. The event raised over $50,000 for this year’s beneficiary, Lazarus House.

Lazarus House was founded in 2002 to provide critical support to Houston residents living with conditions that have a collateral impact on muscle health

EPAH was established in 1978 to provide a non-political forum for discussion of business and community affairs and to encourage and foster social and business relationships among the membership.2