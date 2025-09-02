Investing on the Digital Frontier

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Bitcoin, introduced by the pseudonymous figure Satoshi Nakamoto, was the first cryptocurrency. Its design aimed to solve a fundamental issue in digital commerce: how to transfer value without a trusted intermediary such as a bank. Bitcoin’s blockchain technology—the public ledger that verifies and records transactions—was revolutionary. It created a system where consensus could be achieved without centralized authority.

From this foundation, other cryptocurrencies emerged. Ethereum, launched in 2015, introduced programmable “smart contracts” that enabled decentralized applications. Litecoin, Ripple, and more recent entrants like Solana and Cardano expanded the ecosystem. Today, thousands of cryptocurrencies exist, though only a fraction have meaningful adoption or utility.

The Regulatory Vacuum

One defining feature of cryptocurrencies is that they are not currently regulated in the same way traditional commodities and securities are. Governments have struggled to catch up with the rapid pace of innovation. In the United States, there is still debate over whether cryptocurrencies should be treated as securities, commodities, or an entirely new asset class. Other jurisdictions, from the European Union to Asia, are at different stages of developing legal frameworks.

This lack of regulation creates both freedom and risk. On the one hand, cryptocurrency allows for borderless transactions and innovation unhindered by traditional institutions. On the other, it exposes investors to fraud, hacking, and sudden losses without the protections that typically exist in regulated financial markets. The collapse of major exchanges like FTX in 2022 highlighted how devastating this absence of oversight can be.

Understanding the Risks

Investing in cryptocurrency comes with unique risks:

Volatility: Prices can swing dramatically within hours.

Security: Investors who hold coins directly are responsible for protecting private keys. Hacks and scams have cost individuals billions in losses.

Liquidity: While the largest cryptocurrencies are liquid, smaller tokens can be difficult to buy or sell without moving the market.

Regulatory Uncertainty: Sudden government actions—such as bans, taxation, or new compliance rules—can impact prices and accessibility.

Technology Risks: Bugs in code, network congestion, or vulnerabilities in protocols can undermine trust.

In all cases, cryptocurrency exposure should not come at the expense of foundational financial strategies, such as maintaining emergency savings, investing in retirement accounts, or holding diversified core assets like equities and bonds.

The Role of ETFs and Diversification

One of the newer and more accessible ways to invest in cryptocurrency is through exchange-traded funds. Crypto-focused ETFs can track the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or even baskets of related companies and technologies.

The advantage of ETFs is that they provide exposure without requiring investors to manage private keys, navigate unregulated exchanges, or deal with the complexities of custody. They are traded on regulated stock exchanges, which adds a layer of investor protection and transparency.

Some ETFs invest directly in digital assets, while others focus on companies in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, such as miners, exchanges, or hardware manufacturers. This provides investors with multiple ways to gain diversified exposure, depending on their risk appetite and investment goals.

Comparing with Traditional Hedges

Investors often compare cryptocurrency to traditional hedges like gold. Gold has served as a store of value for centuries, offering stability during inflationary periods and times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Cryptocurrency, by contrast, is newer and far more volatile. While it shares some characteristics with gold, it lacks the historical track record of stability.

Cryptocurrency remains a fascinating experiment at the intersection of technology and finance. It has grown beyond its origins as a peer-to-peer payment system into a speculative market watched closely by institutional and retail investors alike. Yet, its lack of regulation, extreme volatility, and technological risks mean it is far from a stable replacement for traditional money.

Because every investor’s financial situation is unique, it is important to work with a financial planning professional who can help design a plan and a portfolio appropriate for your goals, time horizon, and risk profile.

The opinions voiced here are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Grace S. Yung, CFP®, is a Certified Financial Planner™ practitioner and the CEO & Founder of Midtown Financial Group, LLC, in Houston. Since 1994, she has helped LGBTQ individuals, domestic partners, and families plan and manage their finances with care and expertise. She is a Wealth Advisor offering securities and advisory services through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Grace can be reached at grace.yung@lpl.com.For more information, visit www.midtownfg.com or www.midtownfg.com/lgbtqplus.10.htm.