B-Dance: A Celebration for Bubba McNeely

On the evening before his funeral, Numbers nightclub hosted “The B-Dance,” a memorial party and tea dance honoring the life and legacy of legendary Houston performer Bubba McNeely.

Friends, collaborators, and supporters filled the venue for an evening of music, dancing, and remembrance, reflecting the bold energy that defined Bubba’s presence in the community..

The event embraced Bubba’s iconic phrase—Punish—as its theme: “Where the Dance Floor will Punish with the Best of Disco and R&B.”

A special appearance by Jimmy James, Bubba’s longtime collaborator, added to the emotional and celebratory atmosphere. Guests honored Bubba’s memory by doing what he loved most—dancing, connecting, and sharing space with chosen family.

B-dance offered a moment to remember one of Houston’s most cherished performers and to reflect on the joy, expression, and legacy he leaves behind.