Catalina Seymour-Alexander Slays with Latina Showgirl Fire

When Catalina Seymour-Alexander takes the stage, she does not sizzle…she scorches. The showstopping diva is part runway model and part hot stepping, dancefloor assassin. Make no mistake, she’s no chorus girl; she’s a bona fide Latina leading lady with high kicks that can make a Radio City Rockette blush and pirouettes that will leave a gyroscope jealous. Find out more about this whirling, twirling star.

Pronouns?

In drag: she/her. Out of drag: he/him.

Hometown?

Houston.

Drag birthday?

October 7, 2022.

Story behind the stage name?

I was visiting a good friend of mine in Lubbock and of course there was always talk of doing drag but never any action. It just so happened that there was a new apartment complex being constructed, and the name on the complex was the “Catalina West” and immediately it clicked. We decided from that day whenever I did drag my name would be Catalina.

Share details about your outfit.

It is inspired by my Hispanic heritage and made by Laisha LaRue.

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

I am very proud of being a Mexican American and being seen especially in the current political climate we are in. To be Hispanic is to be proud. Siempre bella. Siempre Latina.

#TeamPaulinaRubio or #TeamThalía?

This is difficult because I love them both separately for different reasons, so I am #TeamLatinPopDivas.

What interested you in drag?

Being able to perform again! I am a trained dancer and was missing the stage, so being able to perform in drag has given me the opportunity to showcase my talents again.

Describe your performing persona.

Catalina is a Latin showgirl with all of the kicks, splits, tricks, and dips. I am influenced and inspired by all of my Spanish culture and heritage and the empowering women in my life, and I try to showcase it through my drag and performance style.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

Miss Gay San Antonio Latina 2024 and Miss Gay Rio Grande Valley America 2025.

Marry, Shag, Kill: Cheyenne Jackson, Matt Bomer, Luke Macfarlane?

Kill Luke, marry Matt, shag Cheyenne.

What’s on your bucket list?

Owning my own dance studio.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

Winning my first pageant and having my mom to see me.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

The first time I lost my wig.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

To provide an escape from reality for the people watching the show.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

I think they’re focused on the completely wrong thing and should be worried about people in office.

Do you have a drag family?

I am blessed to be a part of two insanely talented drag families. My mothers are Iris Seymour and Mulan Alexander.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I grew up riding horses.

Dream job as a child?

Pediatric oncologist.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Be true to yourself but explore new avenues and find what works for you.

What is your secret talent?

I can train/break a horse. I worked in equine rehabilitation and rescue, and my job was to assess and train the horses to get them adopted into forever homes.

What have you learned from drag that you use in everyday life?

To carry Catalina’s confidences in every part of my life and be unapologetically gay.

Life mantra?

If you don’t do it for yourself nobody else will.

What advice would you share with your younger self?

Don’t be scared to be yourself. Life will get difficult, but you can push through because things will get better. Be there for your family, and they will be there for you.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

They are some of the most powerful and unique people. We have always been here and won’t go anywhere.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

Celine Dion because she is my all-time favorite diva.

Where do you normally perform?

I perform every Sunday at Play Nightlife and all around the Houston area throughout the week.

Follow Catalina on Instagram @lavidadecatalina_