Amistades HTX Five-year Anniversary Open House

AmistadesHTX, a program of Legacy Community Health, celebrated its five-year anniversary with an open house at the Dashwood location, featuring free rapid HIV testing, music, and refreshments.

Amistades provides HIV testing, linkage to care, stigma reduction, and community building for Latino/a/x men in Houston. The program empowers members through open discussions on sexual health and works to reduce stigma through social media and outreach.