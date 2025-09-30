Photos

Amistades HTX Five-year Anniversary Open House

Septemer 19, 2025

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart September 30, 2025
AmistadesHTX, a program of Legacy Community Health, celebrated its five-year anniversary with an open house at the Dashwood location, featuring free rapid HIV testing, music, and refreshments.

Amistades provides HIV testing, linkage to care, stigma reduction, and community building for Latino/a/x men in Houston. The program empowers members through open discussions on sexual health and works to reduce stigma through social media and outreach. 

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
