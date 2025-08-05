Photos

White Linen Night in the Heights 2025

AUgust 2, 2025

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart August 5, 2025
Now in its 19th year, White Linen Night in the Heights drew an estimated 14,500 attendees for an evening of art, music, shopping, and community celebration. The annual event has grown into one of Houston’s most anticipated summer traditions.

Originally concentrated on 19th Street, White Linen Night has expanded to include surrounding areas, offering more space for local businesses, artists, and vendors to connect with the community. Guests dressed in white strolled through the Heights, enjoying pop-up galleries, live music, food and drink specials, and family-friendly activities designed to highlight the neighborhood’s creative and entrepreneurial spirit.

With August typically being a slow season for local retail and dining, the event was originally launched to provide a boost for independent businesses and artists. Nearly two decades later, it continues to serve that purpose while also fostering a strong sense of neighborhood identity and support.

In 2024, White Linen Night became a ticketed event, with proceeds helping to cover logistics and safety for the large-scale street fest. For many Houstonians, it’s more than just a night out—it’s a way to support local while celebrating the diversity and culture that define the Heights.

