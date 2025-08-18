Stages Theatre Presents Spin & Sparkle for Honky Tonk Laundry

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Stages welcomed LGBTQ theatergoers for Spin & Sparkle, a pre-show reception held ahead of a performance of the musical Honky Tonk Laundry. The evening brought together community members and allies for a lively celebration featuring music, dancing, and a shared love of the performing arts.

Guests enjoyed drinks and light bites before joining a line dancing session led by Neon Boots, setting the tone for the honky-tonk-themed production. OutSmart magazine served as the evening’s media sponsor, supporting the event’s mission to create welcoming, inclusive experiences for LGBTQ audiences.

After the performance, attendees were invited to take part in a private photo opportunity on the Honky Tonk Laundry set, adding a memorable touch to the night. The musical, set in a laundromat-turned-nightspot, blends country flair with friendship, heart, and humor.

Spin and Sparkle is part of Stages’ ongoing efforts to build community engagement and connect diverse audiences through theater. Events like this provide an opportunity to celebrate representation, foster connection, and spotlight the intersection of the arts and LGBTQ culture in Houston.