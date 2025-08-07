Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 7 – 10

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, August 7

Diosas de la Noche at Los Robles

Favritzio Manzano Entertainment presents Diosas de la Noche, starring Pixie Pixie, April Carrión, Raquel Martínez, C-pher, and Gia Farré. Los Robles Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. Show time 10:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 8

Trans Tats, Tees, Transcessories, and Testing at Frost Town

Frost Town Brewing hosts a a fun-filled evening benefitting Advocates for Immigrant Survivors, Triple A Alliance, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. Grab a frosty pint and get a tattoo, make a friendship bracelet or shirt. HIV rapid testing will be available. 100 N.Jackson St. 6 p.m.

Beso Houston at Pearl Bar

Houston’s favorite queer latinx party returns to Pearl Bar. Von Kiss and RaqqCity will keep you moving to reggaeton, cumbia, banda, merengue, and more. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Big Queer Picture Show at MFAH, showing The People’s Joker

Join Big Queer Picture Show for one of the most talked about (and queerest) superhero films in years: The People’s Joker, an unofficial parody of the Batman comics. Check out our profile of the filmmaker, Vera Drew. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown Auditorium. 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 9

Dark 80’s New Wave Nite at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston hosts DJ JD Arnold for Music for the Masses, a night inspired by the music of Depeche Mode, New Order, Joy Division, Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, Blondie, The Cure, and more. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Bayou City Pups Summer’s End Swimsuit Spectacular at Ripcord

Bayou City Pups present Summer’s End Swimsuit Spectacular at Ripcord Houston, benefitting the group’s 2025 charities. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

The Roomers Drag Show at the Room Bar

Drag superstars Blackberri and Annalee Naylor host The Roomers Drag Show, featuring Anita Refill, Chardonnay Paris, and Estelle Blow. The Room Bar, 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Show time 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 10

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Lila DuBois, Mari Jane, and Adeciya Iman. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fort Bend County Pride Festival

Fort Bend County Pride presents Super Heroes of Pride, a comic-book-inspired festival that’s all about celebrating the strength, courage, and empowerment of the LGBTQ community. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 12 p.m.

ONGOING:

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, August 16

UH LGBTQ Alumni Network’s Red Dinner

The UH LGBTQ Alumni Network hosts the Red Dinner, an annual gala that funds scholarships and emergency crisis aid to help empower UH LGBTQ students. This year’s keynote speaker is Judge Phyllis Frye, the nation’s first out transgender judge. UH Athletics-Alumni Center, 3204 Cullen Blvd. 7 p.m.

Kindred Spirits Dance 2025 – Ladies’ Night

The Montrose Center presents Kindred Spirits Dance 2025. Join 400+ LGBTQ women and friends for one dazzling night of music, memories, and magic. Proceeds from the event benefit the Montrose Center’s LGBTQ+ women’s programs. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas St. 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 28

The Chosen Ones Opening Night

Thunderclap Productions presents the world premiere of The Chosen Ones, a riveting musical following LGBTQ teens in a conversion therapy summer camp led by an “ex-gay” minister. Read about the show and its creator here. MATCH 3400 Main St. Performance times vary.

August 29-31

Pride Galveston 2025

Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.