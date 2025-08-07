Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 7 – 10
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Thursday, August 7
Diosas de la Noche at Los Robles
Favritzio Manzano Entertainment presents Diosas de la Noche, starring Pixie Pixie, April Carrión, Raquel Martínez, C-pher, and Gia Farré. Los Robles Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. Show time 10:30 p.m.
Steak Night at George
Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.
Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots
Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.
Friday, August 8
Trans Tats, Tees, Transcessories, and Testing at Frost Town
Frost Town Brewing hosts a a fun-filled evening benefitting Advocates for Immigrant Survivors, Triple A Alliance, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. Grab a frosty pint and get a tattoo, make a friendship bracelet or shirt. HIV rapid testing will be available. 100 N.Jackson St. 6 p.m.
Beso Houston at Pearl Bar
Houston’s favorite queer latinx party returns to Pearl Bar. Von Kiss and RaqqCity will keep you moving to reggaeton, cumbia, banda, merengue, and more. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.
Big Queer Picture Show at MFAH, showing The People’s Joker
Join Big Queer Picture Show for one of the most talked about (and queerest) superhero films in years: The People’s Joker, an unofficial parody of the Batman comics. Check out our profile of the filmmaker, Vera Drew. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown Auditorium. 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 9
Dark 80’s New Wave Nite at Rich’s Houston
Rich’s Houston hosts DJ JD Arnold for Music for the Masses, a night inspired by the music of Depeche Mode, New Order, Joy Division, Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, Blondie, The Cure, and more. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.
Bayou City Pups Summer’s End Swimsuit Spectacular at Ripcord
Bayou City Pups present Summer’s End Swimsuit Spectacular at Ripcord Houston, benefitting the group’s 2025 charities. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.
The Roomers Drag Show at the Room Bar
Drag superstars Blackberri and Annalee Naylor host The Roomers Drag Show, featuring Anita Refill, Chardonnay Paris, and Estelle Blow. The Room Bar, 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Show time 11 p.m.
Sunday, August 10
Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch
The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Lila DuBois, Mari Jane, and Adeciya Iman. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fort Bend County Pride Festival
Fort Bend County Pride presents Super Heroes of Pride, a comic-book-inspired festival that’s all about celebrating the strength, courage, and empowerment of the LGBTQ community. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 12 p.m.
ONGOING:
ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders
Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.
SAVE THE DATE!
Saturday, August 16
UH LGBTQ Alumni Network’s Red Dinner
The UH LGBTQ Alumni Network hosts the Red Dinner, an annual gala that funds scholarships and emergency crisis aid to help empower UH LGBTQ students. This year’s keynote speaker is Judge Phyllis Frye, the nation’s first out transgender judge. UH Athletics-Alumni Center, 3204 Cullen Blvd. 7 p.m.
Kindred Spirits Dance 2025 – Ladies’ Night
The Montrose Center presents Kindred Spirits Dance 2025. Join 400+ LGBTQ women and friends for one dazzling night of music, memories, and magic. Proceeds from the event benefit the Montrose Center’s LGBTQ+ women’s programs. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas St. 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 28
The Chosen Ones Opening Night
Thunderclap Productions presents the world premiere of The Chosen Ones, a riveting musical following LGBTQ teens in a conversion therapy summer camp led by an “ex-gay” minister. Read about the show and its creator here. MATCH 3400 Main St. Performance times vary.
August 29-31
Pride Galveston 2025
Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.