Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 28 – 31

Thursday, August 28

The Chosen Ones Opening Night

Thunderclap Productions presents the world premiere of The Chosen Ones, a riveting musical following LGBTQ teens in a conversion therapy summer camp led by an “ex-gay” minister. Read about the show and its creator here. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Performance times vary.

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, August 29

Pride Galveston 2025 Meet and Greet

Pride Galveston 2025 weekend kicks off with a community meet and greet at The Pride Center, 1502 39th St, Galveston. 7 p.m.

Neon Boots Presents the D’LUNA Band Live

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon continue their 12-year anniversary celebration with live music by the D’LUNA Band. Drink specials and door prizes all night. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 30

South Beach Houston Presents DJ Joshua Ruiz

DJ Joshua Ruiz brings his unique blend of tech house, tribal circuit, and sultry progressive beats to South Beach Houston. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Rohmy Martinez Live at Los Robles

Los Robles Bar & Grill celebrate their anniversary weekend with a live performance by Houston’s own Rohmy Martinez, a young Latin artist making waves with his passion, authenticity, and roots. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Rich’s Houston Presents DJs and Divas

Rich’s Houston brings powerhouse DJ and Producer Anne Louise of Brazil and the iconic drag queen Willam Belli from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Joining the production are Houston’s own DJ Marti Frieson, Blackberri and Adriana LaRue. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 31

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Cara Cherie, Ms Mykie, and Adriana LaRue. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tony’s Place Queer Youth Market @ The Feisty Collective

Tony’s Place and The Feisty Collective team up to celebrate the creativity and talent of Houston’s LGBTQ youth with a fun, inclusive art market showcasing young queer artists and creatives. Participation is free, and the artists keep all the money they make in sales.1901 Lawrence St. 12 p.m.

Pride Galveston Pool Party at Roberts Lafitte

Robert’s Lafitte hosts the official Pride Galveston pool party featuring mini drag shows, male exotic dancers, and a live DJ by the pool. 2501 Avenue Q, Galveston. 12 p.m.

Barcode Houston – Night of 10000 Keshas, Pt 2

Join host Preston Steamed at Barcode Houston for another Night of 10000 Keshas, starring Artemis Hunter,

Alexander Danger, C’Tonya Faze, Everly Rose, Top A’ Chico, and more. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

ONGOING:

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, September 13

Feisty Fest 2025

The Feisty Collective hosts a parking lot bash for its one-year anniversary featuring drag shows, a vendor market, bounce house, photo booth, and more. 1901 Lawrence St. 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 14

Tony’s Place Future Fabulous Fundraiser

Tony’s Place unveils their first-ever flagship fundraiser, and it’s not just a party. It’s a portal, a shimmering rupture in the timeline, a collective act of radical imagination. Artechouse, 600 W 6th St. 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 20

FLUX Houston Pool Party

FLUX Houston hosts a free-to-attend pool party at Heights House Hotel, featuring Live beats by DJ TWERKSUM, free drinks all night, voter registration, and free STI testing. 100 W. Cavalcade St. ​

Sunday, October 5

Sasha Colby Stripped II Tour

Drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby brings her Stripped II tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.