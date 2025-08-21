Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 21 – 24

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, August 21

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 22

Acute Inflections at Resurrection MCC

NYC-based jazzy R&B duo Acute Inflections brings their soulful sounds to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. 2025 W. 11th St. 7 p.m.

South Beach Houston Presents RPDR Icons

South Beach Houston presents RuPaul’s Drag Race Icons, hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks and featuring Drag Race all-stars Raven and Raja. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 23

Volunteer Day at Tony’s Place

Community members join forces to support Tony’s Place by helping to clean and organize the drop-in center. All ages are welcome, and no registration is needed. 1429 Hawthorne St. 11 a.m.

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

The Normal Anomaly Inc. PrEPPY Tea Party

In celebration of Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (SHAAD), The Normal Anomaly Inc. will be hosting a PrEPPY Tea Party and everyone is invited to come out in their best fasteners, seersucker, hats, and gloves. The event features light bites, free pictures, community conversation centering the importance of research, HIV awareness, holistic wellness, and more. 2015 Berry St. 12 p.m.

Houston Gaymers August Meetup

The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Join host and MC Preston Steamed for Barcode Houston‘s monthly alternative showcase Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity. This month’s cabinet features Nyxx Laraye, Barry Mii, Vice Versa, and Dantés Shottgunz. 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m. Neon Boots Presents Mickey Gilley Jr Live

Come out and celebrate the 12-year anniversary of Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon with live music by Mickey Gilley Jr and special guest star Jesse Mapes. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m. Sunday, August 24

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Jazelle Barbie Royale, Marci Mogul, and Kitty Kontour. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Broadway Bingo at Frost Town

Join Ian and Lou for a musical bingo brunch! Prizes awarded each round. All proceeds go to the Trans Legal Aid Clinic. 100 N. Jackson St. 12 p.m.

Pearl Bar Bubbles, Beats, & Bites

Cap off your weekend at Pearl Bar with Bubbles, Beats, & Bites, featuring drink specials, food by Cynsational Tacos, and music by DJ Raqqcity. 4216 Washington Ave. 4 p.m.

ONGOING:

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, August 28

The Chosen Ones Opening Night

Thunderclap Productions presents the world premiere of The Chosen Ones, a riveting musical following LGBTQ teens in a conversion therapy summer camp led by an “ex-gay” minister. Read about the show and its creator here. MATCH 3400 Main St. Performance times vary.

August 29-31

Pride Galveston 2025

Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.

Saturday, September 13

Feisty Fest 2025

The Feisty Collective hosts a parking lot bash for its one-year anniversary featuring drag shows, a vendor market, bounce house, photo booth, and more. 1901 Lawrence St. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.