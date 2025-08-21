Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 21 – 24
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Thursday, August 21
Steak Night at George
Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.
Acute Inflections at Resurrection MCC
NYC-based jazzy R&B duo Acute Inflections brings their soulful sounds to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. 2025 W. 11th St. 7 p.m.
South Beach Houston Presents RPDR Icons
South Beach Houston presents RuPaul’s Drag Race Icons, hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks and featuring Drag Race all-stars Raven and Raja. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.
Saturday, August 23
Volunteer Day at Tony’s Place
Community members join forces to support Tony’s Place by helping to clean and organize the drop-in center. All ages are welcome, and no registration is needed. 1429 Hawthorne St. 11 a.m.
Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center
Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.
The Normal Anomaly Inc. PrEPPY Tea Party
In celebration of Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (SHAAD), The Normal Anomaly Inc. will be hosting a PrEPPY Tea Party and everyone is invited to come out in their best fasteners, seersucker, hats, and gloves. The event features light bites, free pictures, community conversation centering the importance of research, HIV awareness, holistic wellness, and more. 2015 Berry St. 12 p.m.
Houston Gaymers August Meetup
The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.
Join host and MC Preston Steamed for Barcode Houston‘s monthly alternative showcase Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity. This month’s cabinet features Nyxx Laraye, Barry Mii, Vice Versa, and Dantés Shottgunz. 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.
Neon Boots Presents Mickey Gilley Jr Live
Come out and celebrate the 12-year anniversary of Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon with live music by Mickey Gilley Jr and special guest star Jesse Mapes. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 24
Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch
The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Jazelle Barbie Royale, Marci Mogul, and Kitty Kontour. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Broadway Bingo at Frost Town
Join Ian and Lou for a musical bingo brunch! Prizes awarded each round. All proceeds go to the Trans Legal Aid Clinic. 100 N. Jackson St. 12 p.m.
Pearl Bar Bubbles, Beats, & Bites
Cap off your weekend at Pearl Bar with Bubbles, Beats, & Bites, featuring drink specials, food by Cynsational Tacos, and music by DJ Raqqcity. 4216 Washington Ave. 4 p.m.
ONGOING:
ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders
Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.
SAVE THE DATE!
Thursday, August 28
The Chosen Ones Opening Night
Thunderclap Productions presents the world premiere of The Chosen Ones, a riveting musical following LGBTQ teens in a conversion therapy summer camp led by an “ex-gay” minister. Read about the show and its creator here. MATCH 3400 Main St. Performance times vary.
August 29-31
Pride Galveston 2025
Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.
Saturday, September 13
Feisty Fest 2025
The Feisty Collective hosts a parking lot bash for its one-year anniversary featuring drag shows, a vendor market, bounce house, photo booth, and more. 1901 Lawrence St. 2 p.m.