Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 14 – 17

Thursday, August 14

Honey Don’t! Release Party at Pearl Bar

Come to Pearl Bar for Steak Night and a chance to win prizes, promo items, and movie tickets celebrating the release of Ethan Coen and Trisha Cooke’s latest feature film, Honey Don’t! 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 15

Tony’s Corner Pocket Triple AAA Friday

Tony’s Corner Pocket presents Triple AAA Fridays, hosted by Angela Mercy and Alexis Nicole Whitney, featuring a male strip contest. 817 W. Dallas St. 10 p.m.

Los Robles All-Male Exotic Revue: Desnudo

Los Robles Bar and Grill presents Desnudo, an all-male exotic revue. Hosted by Sasha Frost and featuring dancers from Showboys Entertainment. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

Transparent Closet Fashion and Drag Show

First Christian Church Katy presents the 4th annual Fashion and Drag Show benefitting Transparent Closet, a free clothing boutique for youth, teens, and young adults who are transitioning or gender exploring. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd. Katy. 6 p.m.

UH LGBTQ Alumni Network’s Red Dinner

The UH LGBTQ Alumni Network hosts the Red Dinner, an annual gala that funds scholarships and emergency crisis aid to help empower UH LGBTQ students. This year’s keynote speaker is Judge Phyllis Frye, the nation’s first out transgender judge. UH Athletics-Alumni Center, 3204 Cullen Blvd. 7 p.m.

Kindred Spirits Dance 2025 – Ladies’ Night

The Montrose Center presents Kindred Spirits Dance 2025. Join 400+ LGBTQ women and friends for one dazzling night of music, memories, and magic. Proceeds from the event benefit the Montrose Center’s LGBTQ+ women’s programs. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas St. 7 p.m.

Sara Van Buskirk at the Mucky Duck

Queer singer/songwriter Sara Van Buskirk and her band perform music from her upcoming album at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk St. 9:30 p.m.

House of Labs at Rich’s Houston

Revelry and Jeff Harmon Events present international DJ/Producer House of Labs at Rich’s Houston. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 17

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Dynasty Banks, Adriana LaRue, and Luna of the Lilies. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Level Up! IRL Mental Health Workshop

Houston Gaymers host an in-person workshop focusing on mindfulness and self-awareness. The MOntrose Center, 401 Branard St. 12 p.m.

Pride Market at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts a Pride Market featuring 20+ vendors, food, clothes, candles, plants, and more, plus drink specials all day. 3 p.m.

ONGOING:

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, August 28

The Chosen Ones Opening Night

Thunderclap Productions presents the world premiere of The Chosen Ones, a riveting musical following LGBTQ teens in a conversion therapy summer camp led by an “ex-gay” minister. Read about the show and its creator here. MATCH 3400 Main St. Performance times vary.

August 29-31

Pride Galveston 2025

Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.

Saturday, September 13

Feisty Fest 2025

The Feisty Collective hosts a parking lot bash for its one-year anniversary featuring drag shows, a vendor market, bounce house, photo booth, and more. 1901 Lawrence St. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.