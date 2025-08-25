Montrose Country Club Hosts Pure for Men’s 10th Anniversary Splash

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pure for Men marked a decade of business in Texas with its largest celebration to date: the 10th Anniversary Pool Party, held at the Montrose Country Club. Billed as Houston’s LGBTQ event of the season, the celebration brought together community leaders, customers, and creatives for an afternoon of sun, conversation, and connection.

The event featured live poolside entertainment, food and drinks, limited-edition merchandise, and exciting product giveaways. Guests also enjoyed conversations with LGBTQ celebrities, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit leaders, reflecting the brand’s ongoing investment in visibility and inclusion. Pure for Men also debuted new products, offering attendees a first look at the latest additions to its wellness lineup.

Founded in 2015, the POC- and LGBTQ-owned company has grown into a trusted name in wellness, with headquarters in Katy and Austin. The anniversary event honored both the customers who have fueled the brand’s success and the advocates who’ve helped advance its Pride Month and DEI initiatives.

This year, Pure for Men’s community involvement included support for events like Pride Marfa and the Houston Pride Parade, as well as participation in advocacy efforts alongside organizations like Equality Texas and the 50501 Movement.

The pool party served as a high-energy thank-you, and a reminder of the brand’s deep roots in the communities it serves.