Pride Houston 365 Announces Logo Contest for 2026 Celebration

Pride Houston 365 is calling on local LGBTQ artists, designers and visionaries to help shape the theme of its 2026 celebration through a logo design contest.

The selected logo will appear on official Pride Houston 48 merchandise, promotions, and festival branding, the organization announced.

“This contest is more than a design competition, it’s an opportunity for our community to set the tone for one of the most powerful celebrations of LGBTQ pride in Texas,” board member Isaiah Mcswain said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the creativity and passion that will come forward.”

The contest will run in several phases. Submissions will be accepted September 1 through October 10. The public will vote on entries from October 20 through November 1.

The winning design will be featured prominently across Pride Houston platforms.

The winner will also receive recognition through Pride Houston’s channels and a dedicated feature in OutSmart magazine. Additional prizes and event perks may be awarded, according to the organization.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a verifiable affiliation with the LGBTQ community. Submissions must be original artwork and meet specific technical requirements. Entries must include a creative brief and be submitted through the official Pride Houston 365 online form.

Pride Houston 365 organizes Houston’s annual LGBTQ Pride Festival and Parade, one of the largest in the nation. The event regularly draws hundreds of thousands of participants and visitors to Downtown Houston, highlighting the city’s diverse LGBTQ community while contributing to the city’s cultural and economic life.