Paul Luna Brings Queer Energy and Honesty to Houston Hip-Hop

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

When it comes to Houston’s vibrant hip-hop scene, Paul Luna is adding a necessary beat—one that’s queer, poetic, and unapologetically authentic.

“My music is mainly for people who are afraid to be who they are and are capable of having the confidence through me to be able to be themselves,” Luna shares. “It makes you want to get up, dance, and forget about your life, the world, and just elevate in the moment.”

Luna’s latest project, PHASES, is a reflection of his ever-evolving artistry and identity. “The album is called PHASES because I feel like everyone in the world goes through some phases in their life—the ups, downs, and the highs and lows,” he explains. “It really represents the moon.” Regarding the message of the album, Luna says, “I feel like people can take away just getting to know yourself every day and loving yourself every day.”

The versatile album blends elements of pop, R&B, hip hop, and soul, creating a sonic collage that mirrors Luna’s personal growth and artistic experimentation. “Taking chances and risks and doing more songs vocally was the biggest thing I took from this album,” he says.

Born and raised in Houston, Luna draws inspiration from the city’s legendary music scene. “Houston definitely inspires me to go big or go home,” he admits. “Just being in the Houston category is beautiful. I want to make my city proud, especially for the LGBTQ+ community and for people who just are afraid to be themselves.”

Though LGBTQ representation in hip hop continues to grow, Luna remains intentional about carving his own path. “I’ve always just wanted to stay true to myself,” he says. “Knowing who I am and just representing exactly what I am is proving that people can be themselves from the start to the finish.”

Luna also acknowledges the challenges that remain. “There’s still a lot of holdback from people, and there’s not a lot of opportunity because of being queer,” he explains. “But once you get into their space and they see your talent, there’s more respect at that point.”

As a performer and lyricist, Luna draws from deeply personal experiences, often weaving his poetry into his writing process. “If I feel an emotion or if I’m going through something at that moment, I always write. I’m a big writer. I even write daily journals,” he says. “We all go through the same things. Some way, somehow, we all feel the same way when we’re going through it.”

Luna is keeping busy this summer with new music videos and a slate of high-profile performances. While he’s staying tight-lipped about the details for now, there’s plenty in the works to keep fans excited.

But don’t let the rapper energy fool you. “I have a heart, and I’m very passionate about everything I do,” Luna reveals. “People think I have a hard exterior—which I do—but I’m also soft, kind, sweet, and vulnerable.”

Keep up with Paul Luna on Instagram @iampaulluna.