Patrick Sims Finds Power in Vulnerability Through Music and Community

From his first solo at the age of five at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, Patrick Sims knew he wanted to be a vocalist. Through his deep involvement in the arts and the church, Patrick has found power in being himself and embracing vulnerability.

Often involved at the intersection of both as he was growing up, it is one of the developmental factors of his work ethic as a creative. The church has also been a place where Patrick has built a sense of community and learned many of the skills needed to create an artistic perspective. “We were at church Monday through Sunday with choir rehearsal, drill team, and praise dance rehearsals,” he says. “It taught me not just spirituality and religion, but gave me a sense of belonging and community.”

Recognizing she had a prodigy on her hands, his mother lost no time getting him enrolled in all types of art, dance, and music classes, and at the age of 12 he made his first studio recording. Outside of church, he expanded his creative gifts, revealing a natural ability for collaboration as he joined with his group of friends in planning fashion shows, galas, and a variety of other events.

Patrick’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to create a brand that had lasting impact. With a winning combination of talent, drive and ambition, he secured work as a developing artist and then as an intern with Suckafree Records, the company that signed legendary Houston rapper Lil Flip. It was clear that this was the beginning of a burgeoning career for the Houston native.

Even with talent, experience, and connections, forging a path forward in the music industry takes guts, grit, and self-empowerment. It requires one to be vulnerable and to know oneself deeply. Patrick’s music is a reflection of that work.

Most emerging men in the music industry tend to shy away from writing and recording their deepest thoughts, but every word poured into each of Patrick’s songs is unapologetically connected to his experience. As a bisexual man, his love for all genders was a journey not often openly explored by Black men, yet beautifully approached in his latest EP, Love Notes.

“Love Notes is less confessional and more conversational,” he reveals. “It is not a ‘coming out’ as much as it is a ‘coming in to myself.’ I often found myself in the same situations: I was enjoying these relationships and situations, but wanted more—yet not knowing what a commitment would mean for me. So, I said let’s dig through this and understand what’s really going on with me and how I can be more confident and more bold.”

This bold journey is also poetic. According to his website, each song is “written like a series of letters, and each track explores the complexities of love, longing, and emotional accountability.”

Patrick’s creativity is exquisitely matched with the masterful collaboration of his producer, Christopher Rockaway, Shaka “Gldn Eye” Girvan, who mastered the EP, and a guest feature by Houston artist Fat Tony. This collaboration produces a sultry mixture of beautiful sounds, introspective thoughts, and elevated feelings. For Patrick, as an independent artist, collaborations and community continue to be a necessary strategy for his success.

“I had this idea about how things would happen because of having contacts and connections,” Patrick shares. “Humility has shown me that it is not just about the artist or the art; it is about me as a person. Who do I want to be? What do I really want? What am I willing to risk to get it?”

Answering these questions is no doubt what separates good music from great artistry. This intensely personal journey of creating art—not by what will trend on social media but what will illuminate dark spaces through introspection—is about being inquisitive about self-preservation and exploring all that love can be.

As Patrick prepares to bring Love Notes to the live stage, we look forward to experiencing a moment in the mind and heart of a star we can see already shining brightly. With all that led up to the moments Patrick began writing for this project, we are glad that he took note of how to show up in love.

Listen to Love Notes on all streaming platforms. Follow Patrick Sims on Instagram at @p_sims.