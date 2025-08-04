Main Street Theater Presents Pride Night for The 39 Steps

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

LGBTQ theatergoers and friends came out early to enjoy Main Street Theater’s SingOUT Cabaret Pride Night ahead of a sold-out performance of The 39 Steps. The event’s emcee was Andrew Ruthven, Main Street’s Director of Audience Services, and OutSmart magazine is the proud media sponsor.

Singers Chaney Moore, Brock Hatton, and special guest Zack Varela provided the vocals as delighted guests sampled deconstructed scotch deviled eggs, shortbread desserts, and specialty cocktails from the bar, all of which perfectly matched the show based on an Alfred Hitchcock film set in 1935 London and the Scottish highland countryside.

Main Street Theater has announced the full schedule of SingOUT Cabaret Pride Nights for their 2025-26 season:

Purlie Victorious, Thursday, September 25, 2025

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas At Pemberley, Thursday, December 11, 2025

The Coast Starlight, Thursday, February 19, 2026

Leopoldstadt, Thursday, April 16, 2026

Cabaret begins at 6:15 p.m. and curtain time is 7:30.