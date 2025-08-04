Main Street Theater Presents Pride Night for The 39 Steps
July 31, 2025
LGBTQ theatergoers and friends came out early to enjoy Main Street Theater’s SingOUT Cabaret Pride Night ahead of a sold-out performance of The 39 Steps. The event’s emcee was Andrew Ruthven, Main Street’s Director of Audience Services, and OutSmart magazine is the proud media sponsor.
Singers Chaney Moore, Brock Hatton, and special guest Zack Varela provided the vocals as delighted guests sampled deconstructed scotch deviled eggs, shortbread desserts, and specialty cocktails from the bar, all of which perfectly matched the show based on an Alfred Hitchcock film set in 1935 London and the Scottish highland countryside.
Main Street Theater has announced the full schedule of SingOUT Cabaret Pride Nights for their 2025-26 season:
- Purlie Victorious, Thursday, September 25, 2025
- Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas At Pemberley, Thursday, December 11, 2025
- The Coast Starlight, Thursday, February 19, 2026
- Leopoldstadt, Thursday, April 16, 2026
Cabaret begins at 6:15 p.m. and curtain time is 7:30.