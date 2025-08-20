Drag Royalty Meets Sexual Health at the Mr. MISTR Pageant

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

When it comes to blending camp, advocacy, and unapologetic queerness, few productions can match the spectacle of the Mr. MISTR Pageant. Part parody, part public health campaign, and entirely outrageous, the event asks the important questions: Who will be crowned Mr. MISTR? How do you wear a sash over a harness? And why does that contestant look like he’s about to propose with a bottle of lube?

This year’s production has an unmistakable Houston flair, thanks to hometown star Mistress Isabelle Brooks, who co-hosts the show with Drag Race legend Violet Chachki. Mistress, who cut her teeth performing at local venues like JR’s Bar and Grill and South Beach before captivating audiences worldwide on RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars, returns to the spotlight with her trademark sharp wit and commanding stage presence. Her involvement brings Houston’s drag legacy directly into the global conversation around sexual health.

“I’ve always said drag is about more than entertainment—it’s about creating space for truth, humor, and resilience,” Mistress stated. That perspective aligns perfectly with MISTR’s mission: making HIV and STI prevention accessible and stigma-free. With over 500,000 patients nationwide, MISTR provides 100% free PrEP and DoxyPEP, shipped discreetly, with no insurance required.

Meanwhile, Violet Chachki holds down the judge’s chair, offering the biting glamour she’s known for on fashion runways and the Drag Race stage. Together, the duo sets the tone for a production that’s as educational as it is outrageous—a mash-up of Drop Dead Gorgeous, Drag Race, and queer health advocacy with a shirtless twist.

Founder and CEO Tristan Schukraft sums it up best: “We can talk about HIV prevention, or we can throw a shirtless pageant judged by drag royalty. The Mr. MISTR Pageant is fun, flirty, and a little unhinged. It’s proof that sexual health can be a party.”

The 2025 cast features a lineup of advocates and eye candy alike: Bruno Alcantara, Harold Cabrera Ruiz, Chase Carlson, Christian Dante White, Dany Juvier, Kyle Krieger, Jordan Lipes, David Oberto, Robert Pérez, Ty Talley, Doryin Thames, and Dru Vu. Each contestant brings personality, body, and a dedication to making prevention part of the conversation.

For Mistress Isabelle Brooks, the pageant is also an opportunity to showcase Houston’s drag community on a national stage. A performer who built her career by blending humor with raw honesty, Mistress embodies the pageant’s heart: a reminder that queer joy and sexual wellness go hand in hand.

Watch episodes of the Mr. MISTR Pageant now on Instagram and YouTube, and learn more about free access to PrEP and DoxyPEP at heymistr.com.