Kindred Spirits 2025 Dance: Ladies Night

The 2025 Kindred Spirits Dance brought energy and joy to The Ballroom at Bayou Place in downtown Houston, where hundreds gathered to celebrate a cherished LGBTQ tradition. The annual event honors the legacy of Kindred Spirits, the groundbreaking nightclub that opened its doors as a safe haven for Houston’s lesbian community in 1980 and remained a sanctuary for nearly a decade before closing in 1989.

Since 2002, The Montrose Center has kept that spirit alive with the Kindred Spirits Dance. The evening serves not only as a celebration of queer history, but also as a vital fundraiser for the Center’s LGBTQ women’s programs, which provide resources, support, and affirming spaces for the community.

Guests filled the dance floor throughout the night, reconnecting with friends old and new while reflecting on the importance of preserving spaces that honor LGBTQ history. For longtime attendees, the event rekindled memories of the original nightclub and the pivotal role it played in Houston’s queer nightlife. For first-time guests, it was a chance to experience a living legacy that continues to inspire and empower.

More than a party, the Kindred Spirits Dance remains a joyful reunion and a powerful act of remembrance.