Judge Jerry Simoneaux Fundraising Reception “Bow Ties and Brews”

Judge Jerry Simoneaux, in his reelection campaign for Harris County Probate Court 1, hosted his signature “Bow Ties & Brews” fundraiser at St Arnold Brewery. The function has become a staple of the Judge’s re-election bids since first joining the court in 2019.

Supporters sampled St. Arnold’s current brews—including non-alcoholic root beer and ginger beer selections—and enjoyed an appetizer buffet.

Throughout the evening, guests posed for photographs, with many sporting bow ties in honor of the judge, known for his colorful collection of ties.

There were campaign yard signs and tee shirts available, but no “Ballot Petitions,” a common sight at many judicial candidates’ events. Officially known as the Petition for Judicial Office for a Primary Election, judicial candidates in Harris County are required to solicit at least 250 signatures from registered voters in the county and pay a filing fee for a place on the primary ballot. Having secured almost four times the required minimum number of signatures, the judge declared, “I just wanted a party [for you].”

Also in his remarks, Judge Simoneaux thanked donors to his campaign who raised over $30,000 for the night’s event, coming 15 months ahead of the November 2026 uniform election.