JR’s, South Beach Houston Donate $10,000 to LGBTQ, Animal Charities

JR’s Bar and Grill and South Beach will donate $10,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations serving Houston’s LGBTQ community and local animal welfare groups, President and CEO Charles Armstrong announced in July.

Each organization will receive $1,000 in contributions distributed during the remaining months of 2025.

Armstrong said the donations reflect the clubs’ ongoing commitment to supporting groups that serve Houston’s LGBTQ residents year-round.

“I am pleased to announce that we are once again in the position to give back to our community,” Armstrong said in a statement. “These organizations work hard twelve months a year to provide services to Houston’s Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Community. We believe it is important to support and recognize these organizations.”

Armstrong also challenged other businesses and bar owners to donate to local nonprofits, saying it has been a privilege to contribute more than $175,000 to community causes since launching the Twelve Days of Christmas program in 2003.

The 2025 donations will go to:

In addition to LGBTQ-focused organizations, Armstrong noted that this year’s recipients include several animal rights, healthcare, and welfare groups that provide services for “furry, four-legged friends.”

JR’s Bar and Grill and South Beach are part of a family of clubs located at 800 Pacific Street in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, a long-standing hub for LGBTQ nightlife and culture.