Gamma Vega Drops Dark Dance Pop with Queer Power and Heart

Stepping into the spotlight as Gamma Vega, this Houston native is a rising voice in the city’s queer music scene, and she’s doing it her way. “My pronouns are she/her, and I’m 26,” she shares confidently. From there, her story unfolds like the tracks on her moody, confident EP, Gamma, each beat pulsing with lived experience and self-discovery.

Gamma’s signature sound is a hypnotic blend of “electronic dark dance pop” that draws from the late 2010s, as well as the club sounds of today. “It’s definitely very clubby music,” she explains. “So if you want to turn it up, you definitely want to listen to my music.”

But Gamma is more than just a soundtrack for the dance floor. It’s rooted in Houston’s queer nightlife, which offered the young Gamma a place to feel safe, seen, and free. “When I turned 21, I got introduced to so many queer people expressing themselves in such a unique way,” she recalls. “That’s what drove my confidence.” As for her style of music, “it’s very dark, it’s very clubby,” says Gamma. “I just love that type of dancing music.”

Her love for Houston’s club scene is matched by her desire to build community in a city and state where queer safety and expression can be fraught. “We struggle a lot to just be out there during the day,” she says. “I wanted to make something that keeps your mind at ease. Like something personal for you to have fun with in such horrible times.”

Born to Mexican immigrant parents, Gamma grew up hiding her queerness and her talent. “We have to get a job, make money, and stuff like that. And that always taught me to kind of hide my feelings,” she says. “I also hid my singing, but I broke that cycle in my family. These hobbies aren’t just hobbies, they’re passions.”

She hopes her queer audiences take away a sense of power and freedom from the Gamma EP. “Honestly, I hope that you feel so empowered. You better look at yourself in that mirror and say, ‘Oh, I’m that bitch,” she says with a laugh. “We live in such dark times currently. It’s okay to take a deep breath and use my music for fun.”

Looking ahead, Gamma is working on new singles and a larger project set to drop in the fall. “There’s definitely a lot of excitement for the future of Gamma Vega and music,” she teases.

“I love music so much that it will drive me to go forward in any type of way,” she says. And in Houston, Gamma Vega is blazing her own bright queer path, one dark and danceable beat at a time.

Keep up with Gamma Vega on Instagram @ur.unica.